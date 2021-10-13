Log in
    7752   JP3973400009

RICOH COMPANY, LTD.

(7752)
Ricoh : publishes the Ricoh Group ESG Data Book 2021 and the Ricoh Group TCFD Report 2021

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
TOKYO, October 13, 2021 - Ricoh Company, Ltd. today published two key publications as part of its ESG information disclosure. The Ricoh Group ESG Data Book 2021 provides information related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) measures. The Ricoh Group TCFD* Report 2021, outlines the company's climate-related financial risks and opportunities.

*TCFD: Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), the TCFD provides stability to financial markets by promoting information disclosure of climate-related risks and opportunities by companies and facilitating a smooth transition to a low-carbon society.

Ricoh's approach to sustainability is to pursue a sustainable society through a Three Ps Balance-Prosperity (economic), People (society), and Planet (environment). To realize this desired society, Ricoh has identified seven material issues in the following two areas "Resolving social issues through business" and "Robust management infrastructure," set 17 relevant ESG targets, and endeavors to incorporate them into group-wide efforts. One of the material issues is "Zero-carbon Society," and the Ricoh Group has set a long-term goal to aim for zero GHG emissions across the entire value chain by 2050. We have also established a high-level GHG emission reduction target of a 63% reduction in 2030 (compared to 2015 levels), validated by SBTi, an international initiative, as a 1.5°C level. 31 Ricoh companies in 24 countries switched to 100% renewable electricity by the end of March 2021. Ricoh offers to customers its flagship product A3 Multi-Function Printers assembled by using 100% renewable electricity since 2019.

Ricoh will continually disclose information while referring to the opinions of stakeholders and contribute to solving social issues through business activities.

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
