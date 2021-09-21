Ricoh : to exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021

TOKYO, September 21, 2021 - Ricoh Company, Ltd. and Ricoh Electronics, Inc. (Georgia, U.S.A.) will exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021 (Organizer: Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute), which will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 27 to 29, 2021.

PACK EXPO 2021 is the world's most comprehensive packaging and processing event. More than 1,500 companies will exhibit their latest materials, technologies, and solutions to address packaging and processing needs. There will be over 20,000 attendees from 40-plus vertical markets.