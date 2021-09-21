Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ricoh Company, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7752   JP3973400009

RICOH COMPANY, LTD.

(7752)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ricoh : to exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021

09/21/2021 | 12:12am EDT
TOKYO, September 21, 2021 - Ricoh Company, Ltd. and Ricoh Electronics, Inc. (Georgia, U.S.A.) will exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021 (Organizer: Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute), which will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 27 to 29, 2021.

PACK EXPO 2021 is the world's most comprehensive packaging and processing event. More than 1,500 companies will exhibit their latest materials, technologies, and solutions to address packaging and processing needs. There will be over 20,000 attendees from 40-plus vertical markets.

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 04:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 887 B 17 215 M 17 215 M
Net income 2022 40 084 M 366 M 366 M
Net Debt 2022 29 632 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 750 B 6 853 M 6 843 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 81 184
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart RICOH COMPANY, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ricoh Company, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICOH COMPANY, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 112,00 JPY
Average target price 1 364,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Yamashita President, CEO & Representative Director
Hidetaka Matsuishi CFO, Director & GM-Business Planning Division
Nobuo Inaba Chairman
Seiji Sakata Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hisao Murayama Managing Executive Officer & GM-Quality Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.64.25%6 827
CANON INC.38.25%26 024
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.22.25%6 148
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.53.30%2 713
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION29.93%2 423
DATALOGIC S.P.A.32.14%1 231