    7752   JP3973400009

RICOH COMPANY, LTD.

(7752)
Ricoh : to exhibit its plant-derived new material “PLAiR” at NET ZERO Leaders Summit

07/20/2021 | 12:04am EDT
TOKYO, July 20, 2021 - Ricoh Company, Ltd. will exhibit its new material derived from plant and air 'PLAiR' at the online exhibition NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021) (Organizers: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)) from July 28, 2021.

The Summit aims to promote Japan's green investment and initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 to the world. In alignment with the exhibition's theme of challenge to carbon neutral by realizing 'positive cycle of economic growth and environmental protection,' total of 54 companies, including start-up and green-related companies, and local governments will exhibit their technologies and pride.

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 04:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 882 B 17 195 M 17 195 M
Net income 2022 42 672 M 390 M 390 M
Net Debt 2022 68 779 M 628 M 628 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 823 B 7 518 M 7 522 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 81 184
Free-Float 93,1%
Ricoh Company, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RICOH COMPANY, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 164,00 JPY
Average target price 1 444,64 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Yamashita President, CEO & Representative Director
Hidetaka Matsuishi CFO, Director & GM-Business Planning Division
Nobuo Inaba Chairman
Seiji Sakata Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hisao Murayama Managing Executive Officer & GM-Quality Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.71.94%8 295
CANON INC.25.33%24 595
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.4.42%5 419
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.46.95%2 834
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION21.34%2 250
PITNEY BOWES INC.37.18%1 579