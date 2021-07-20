Ricoh : to exhibit its plant-derived new material “PLAiR” at NET ZERO Leaders Summit

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 1 882 B 17 195 M 17 195 M Net income 2022 42 672 M 390 M 390 M Net Debt 2022 68 779 M 628 M 628 M P/E ratio 2022 18,4x Yield 2022 2,30% Capitalization 823 B 7 518 M 7 522 M EV / Sales 2022 0,47x EV / Sales 2023 0,43x Nbr of Employees 81 184 Free-Float 93,1% Chart RICOH COMPANY, LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RICOH COMPANY, LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 1 164,00 JPY Average target price 1 444,64 JPY Spread / Average Target 24,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Yoshinori Yamashita President, CEO & Representative Director Hidetaka Matsuishi CFO, Director & GM-Business Planning Division Nobuo Inaba Chairman Seiji Sakata Director & Chief Technology Officer Hisao Murayama Managing Executive Officer & GM-Quality Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) RICOH COMPANY, LTD. 71.94% 8 295 CANON INC. 25.33% 24 595 BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD. 4.42% 5 419 KONICA MINOLTA, INC. 46.95% 2 834 TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION 21.34% 2 250 PITNEY BOWES INC. 37.18% 1 579