Ricoh : to exhibit its plant-derived new material “PLAiR” at NET ZERO Leaders Summit
07/20/2021 | 12:04am EDT
TOKYO, July 20, 2021 - Ricoh Company, Ltd. will exhibit its new material derived from plant and air 'PLAiR' at the online exhibition NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021) (Organizers: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)) from July 28, 2021.
The Summit aims to promote Japan's green investment and initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 to the world. In alignment with the exhibition's theme of challenge to carbon neutral by realizing 'positive cycle of economic growth and environmental protection,' total of 54 companies, including start-up and green-related companies, and local governments will exhibit their technologies and pride.