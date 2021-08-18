Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ricoh Company, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7752   JP3973400009

RICOH COMPANY, LTD.

(7752)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ricoh : to offer flexible environmental power generating device samples for the second phase of “A World Without Charging”

08/18/2021 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, August 18, 2021 - The demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) is on the rise throughout society. Now, Ricoh's flexible energy harvesting device efficiently generates power indoors or in shaded areas as a stand-alone power source for the constant operation of a variety of sensors. In September, Ricoh will start sample shipments of these devices.

The flexible energy harvesting device, sized 41mm by 47mm, uses a unique power generation organic photovoltaic (OPV) material developed jointly from 2013 in an industry-academia collaboration with Kyushu University. The result is efficient power generation in low-light environment, such as indoors (approximately 200 lx), and medium-light such as shaded outdoor areas (approximately 10,000 lx). In addition, the thin, lightweight, and bendable film can be mounted on IoT devices of various shapes.

These devices can be used as stand-alone power sources for mobile and portable wearable terminals, beacons, and is ideal for social infrastructure monitoring devices, such as ones installed in tunnels and under bridges. This will make it unnecessary to replace batteries in a wide variety of small consumer electronic devices, which is expected to improve convenience and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goal 'Affordable and Clean Energy'. Since the release of solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSC) for indoor use in 2020, Ricoh aims to expand its product lineup as soon as possible by providing samples to IoT device manufacturers, service providers, and trading companies as the next environmental power generation device.

Kyushu University and Ricoh will continue to collaborate on research and development* to achieve even higher output and durability.

*This research and development have been supported by JST's 'Adaptable and Seamless Technology transfer Program through target-driven R&D (A-STEP) ' 'Functional Innovation and Practical Technology Development of Organic Energy Harvesting Devices.'

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 04:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RICOH COMPANY, LTD.
12:14aRICOH : to offer flexible environmental power generating device samples for the ..
PU
08/05NIKKEI 225 : Up 0.5% in Earnings Season, Upside Capped by Pandemic
MT
08/05Nikkei ends higher on upbeat earnings; virus worries linger
RE
08/04Nikkei gains on positive earnings, virus worries linger
RE
08/04RICOH : Financial Announcement
PU
08/04RICOH : Consolidated Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
PU
08/04RICOH : Quarterly Report First Quarter ended June 30,2021
PU
08/04Tranche Update on Ricoh Company, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Marc..
CI
07/30RICOH : continues to be recognized in the FTSE4Good, FTSE Blossom Japan, and the..
PU
07/22PRESS RELEASE : Nur Ink Innovations to start a first pilot with one of the world..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RICOH COMPANY, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 881 B 17 160 M 17 160 M
Net income 2022 41 534 M 379 M 379 M
Net cash 2022 34 884 M 318 M 318 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 748 B 6 825 M 6 825 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 81 184
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart RICOH COMPANY, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ricoh Company, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICOH COMPANY, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 089,00 JPY
Average target price 1 425,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Yamashita President, CEO & Representative Director
Hidetaka Matsuishi CFO, Director & GM-Business Planning Division
Nobuo Inaba Chairman
Seiji Sakata Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hisao Murayama Managing Executive Officer & GM-Quality Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.60.86%6 976
CANON INC.31.17%24 756
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.9.64%5 543
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.41.12%2 562
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION20.81%2 237
PITNEY BOWES INC.21.75%1 362