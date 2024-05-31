Financial Performance Overview for the

Fiscal Year Ended March 2024

1. Net sales increased, but profit fell.

Excluding the reactionary decline in COVID-19-related rental special demand in the previous fiscal year, Operating Profit increased due to growth of leases and installment sales, and exceeded initial forecasts. Net income declined due to Extraordinary loss (loss on valuation of investment securities) of 5.1 billion yen.

２． Operating assets stood at 1,114.9billion yen

(Increased 24.7billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year).

Investment business primarily related to real estate grew and operating assets increased.

３． Net sales are forecast to rise and profit is forecast to rise in the

fiscal year ending March 2025.

Gross profit before deducting Financial Expenses is expected to increase mainly from leases and installment sales.

Operating profit is expected to increase as a result of absorbing increases in the cost of financial expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses..

Mid-Term Management Plan Toward a dividend payout ratio of 40% or more in the final year, annual dividends per share are expected to grow by double digits to 165 yen per share.