Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 04, 2023 at 08:34 am EDT

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 181.33 million compared to INR 291.37 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 407.59 million compared to INR 474.8 million a year ago. Net income was INR 84.19 million compared to INR 21.3 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 16.84 compared to INR 12.63 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 16.84 compared to INR 12.63 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 13.76 compared to INR 0.02 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 13.76 compared to INR 0.02 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 817.62 million compared to INR 807.6 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,265.05 million compared to INR 1,141.96 million a year ago. Net income was INR 171.27 million compared to INR 68.08 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 26.97 compared to INR 20.39 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 26.97 compared to INR 20.39 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 22.4 compared to INR 6.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 22.4 compared to INR 6.03 a year ago.