Certain Common Stock of Ridge-i Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-OCT-2023.

Certain Common Stock of Ridge-i Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-OCT-2023. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 179 days starting from 26-APR-2023 to 22-OCT-2023.



Details:

The offering and the secondary offering by way of purchase and acceptance by the underwriters, Naofumi Yanagihara, the lender and seller, Yanagihara Holdings Co., Ltd., the seller, Hirayoshi Komatsu and Kazunari Sugiyama, and Valqua Co., Ltd., a shareholder of the Company, and Valqua Co., Ltd. EBARA CORPORATION will provide SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "lead manager") with During the period until October 22, 2023, which is the 180th day from the reckoning, the Company's common stock (potential (including stocks.) and shares of common stock of the Company.



The shareholders, SMBC Trust Bank Ltd. (Special Investment Trust Mirai Creation No. 2 Fund), Global Brain No. 7 Investment Business Limited Liability Partnership, and ORIX Corporation, have requested the lead managing company to During the period starting from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting contract for the secondary sale by purchase and acceptance of a person and ending on July 24, 2023, which is the 90th day from the listing (trading start) date, according to the advance written notice of the lead managing company Issuance, transfer or sale, etc. of the Company's common stock held on its own account and securities with the right to acquire the Company's common stock on the date of conclusion of the direct underwriting agreement without obtaining consent (however, the sale price is (excluding sales, etc. on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, etc. conducted through the lead managing company) that are 1.5 times or more of the selling price in the secondary offering.