Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ridgecrest plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAK   GB0004251970

RIDGECREST PLC

(NAK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/06 02:30:00 am
1.15 GBX   --.--%
04:39aRIDGECREST : Interim Results 2021 17/12/2021
PU
12/09Ridgecrest in Talks to Invest in Hospitality-Sector Business
CI
12/09Ridgecrest plc Announces Tim Sheffield Steppes Down from the Board
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ridgecrest : Interim Results 2021 17/12/2021

12/17/2021 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

17th December 2021

Ridgecrest plc

("Ridgecrest" or the "Group")

UNAUDITED HALF YEAR RESULTS

For the six months ended 30 September 2021

Chairman's statement

"Ridgecrest Plc (formerly Nakama Global Plc) became an AIM Rule 15 cash shell on 5 January 2021. On 20 January 2021 the Company announced that it had raised £2.0 million (before expenses) via a placing of 333,333,337 new shares at an issue price of 0.6p per share. At the same time Tim Sheffield (formerly Chairman of the Company) stepped down from the board and James Normand and Phil Holt were appointed as directors.

Since then, and in consultation with our advisers, the board has met with over 20 businesses across multiple sectors looking to reverse into Ridgecrest. Whilst many of these discussions ended at a preliminary stage we were able, during the first half of the year, to progress discussions with a couple of businesses to draft heads of terms stage. However, for a variety of reasons these discussions were then terminated.

As a result of not announcing a reverse takeover within 6 months of becoming an AIM Cash Shell, trading in Ridgecrest's shares was suspended on AIM on 6 July 2021, in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies. At the same time as trading was suspended we announced that we had entered into non-binding heads of agreement with Mr Cristian Rada, as a result of which, subject to, inter alia, the execution of a legally binding share purchase agreement, Ridgecrest would acquire Airline Invest SA ("Airline Invest") and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Blue Air Aviation SA and Blue Air Technic SRL.

As a condition of this transaction Airline Invest SA was required to raise pre-IPO funding and unfortunately this was not concluded by the required extended deadline. As a result, the Board terminated discussions with Mr Rada on 25 October 2021. Subsequently we have had discussions with a technology business but again these talks broke down and the potential reverse takeover was not able to proceed.

As at today, the Company has approximately £1.7 million of cash. Currently, we are in advanced discussions to invest a significant proportion of our cash resources in a business within the hospitality sector and term sheets are being prepared. If this transaction proceeds the Board expects the hospitality business to seek a listing on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market in 2022 and it is currently intended that Ridgecrest's investment will be distributed to shareholders on a pro rata basis. Discussions are at a preliminary stage and there can be no guarantee that a transaction will proceed.

As it will not be possible for Ridgecrest to undertake and conclude a reverse takeover within 12 months of the Company becoming an AIM Cash Shell on 5 January 2021, admission of Ridgecrest's shares to trading on AIM market is expected to be cancelled on 7 January 2022 (before any investment in the hospitality business can be concluded). A separate announcement will be made nearer the time. As at today the Company has approximately £1.7 million of cash.

1

The Board will continue to keep shareholders updated on the proposed transaction."

During the 6 months to 30 September 2021 the Company generated no revenue and incurred £206k of administrative costs. At 30 September 2021 the Company had net assets of £1,768k and this was comprised almost entirely of cash at bank (being £1,784k).

Enquiries:

Ridgecrest plc

www.ridgecrestplc.com

Robert Thesiger, Chairman

07714 502807

Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser & Joint

Broker)

www.allenbycapital.com

Nick Naylor / Liz Kirchner

020 3328 5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

020 7469 0930

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

6 months to

30 Sep 21

Unaudited

£'000

Revenue

-

Cost of sales

-

Net fee income

-

0%

Administrative costs

(206)

Operating loss

(206)

Finance costs

-

Group gain on sale of subsidiaries

-

Other income

-

(Loss) profit on ordinary activities

(206)

before taxation

Tax expense

-

(Loss) profit for the period attributable to

(206)

equity shareholders

(Loss) profit per share

Basic and diluted (loss) profit per share from

(0.08) p

continuing operations

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE

(Loss) profit for the period

(206)

Foreign currency translation difference

-

Total recognised income and expense for the

(206)

period attributable to equity shareholders

6 months to

Year ended

30 Sep 20

31 Mar 21

Unaudited

Audited

£'000

£'000

3,139

4,633

(2,307)

(3,432)

832

1,201

27%

26%

(928)

(1,684)

(96)

(483)

(3)

(5)

-

437

-

88

(99)

37

-

(30)

(99)

7

(0.08) p

0.00 p

(99)

7

(2)

(9)

(101)

(2)

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Employee

Share

Share

Merger

share

Currency

Retained

Total

capital

premium

reserve

benefit

reserve

earnings

equity

reserve

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Six months ended 30 September 2021

At 1 April 2021

1,936

4,097

90

(61)

3

(4,091)

1,974

Loss for the six months

-

-

-

-

-

(206)

(206)

At 30 September 2021

1,936

4,097

90

(61)

3

(4,297)

1,768

Six months ended 30 September 2020

At 1 April 2020

1,602

90

(61)

5

(4,014)

202

Profit for the six months

-

-

-

-

-

12

12

Other comprehensive losses

-

-

-

-

(6)

-

(6)

Total comprehensive profit (loss) for the six months

-

-

-

-

(1)

12

6

At 30 September 2020

1,602

-

90

(61)

4

(4,002)

208

Year ended 31 March 2021

At 1 April 2020

1,602

90

(61)

5

(4,014)

202

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

-

7

7

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

(9)

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

-

(9)

7

(2)

At 31 March 2021

1,936

4,097

90

(61)

3

(4,091)

1,974

4

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As at 30 September 2021

30 Sep 2021

30 Sep 2020

31 Mar 2021

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

£'000

£'000

£'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

-

13

-

Deferred tax asset

-

18

-

Total

-

31

-

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

36

771

47

Cash and cash equivalents

1,784

253

2,001

Total

1,820

1,024

2,048

Total assets

1,820

1,055

2,048

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

(52)

(770)

(74)

Borrowings

-

(294)

-

Total

(52)

(1,064)

(74)

Net assets

1,768

(9)

1,974

Equity

Ordinary shares

1,936

1,602

1,936

Share premium

4,097

2,580

4,097

Merger reserve

90

90

90

Employee share benefit trust reserve

(61)

(61)

(61)

Currency reserve

3

43

3

Retained earnings

(4,297)

(4,264)

(4,091)

Total equity

1,768

(9)

1,974

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ridgecrest plc published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RIDGECREST PLC
04:39aRIDGECREST : Interim Results 2021 17/12/2021
PU
12/09Ridgecrest in Talks to Invest in Hospitality-Sector Business
CI
12/09Ridgecrest plc Announces Tim Sheffield Steppes Down from the Board
CI
10/25Airline Invest SA cancelled the acquisition of Ridgecrest plc In a Reverse merger trans..
CI
07/12MARKET CHATTER : Romanian Low-Cost Carrier Blue Air Mulls $694 Million Valuation Via Londo..
MT
07/06FTSE Falls, Sainsbury's Grocery Business Reversal Leads to Earnings Upgrades
DJ
07/06Airline Invest SA entered into a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire Ridgecrest p..
CI
02/18Ridgecrest Announces the Change of Registered Office
CI
02/18RIDGECREST : Trading to Resume When Share Settlement Improves
DJ
01/20RIDGECREST : Nakama Amasses $3 Million Via Conditional Share Placement; Stock Down 13%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net cash 2021 2,00 M 2,67 M 2,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 476x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,19 M 6,91 M 6,91 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart RIDGECREST PLC
Duration : Period :
Ridgecrest plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Thesiger Chairman
Philip James Eric Holt Non-Executive Director
James Patrick Normand Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIDGECREST PLC0.00%7
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)52.50%75 041
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.86%24 497
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA15.90%16 179
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.23.63%13 954
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)1.39%13 201