Ridgeline Minerals : CEO CERTIFICATE

Form 52‐109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings

Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Chad Peters, the Chief Executive Officer of Ridgeline Minerals Corp., certify the following:

Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (the "issuer") for the interim period ended June 30, 2022. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, for the period covered by the interim filings. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: August 25, 2022

"Chad Peters"

Chad Peters

Chief Executive Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non‐venture issuers under National Instrument 52‐109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52‐109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52‐

109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of