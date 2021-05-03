Ridgeline Minerals Closes Oversubscribed $3.75 Million Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") consisting of 7,500,000 units ("Unit") at a price of $0.50 per Unit which raised gross proceeds of C$3,750,000.

Chad Peters, Ridgeline Minerals CEO, comments, "We are delighted with the strong show of support from core shareholders in our oversubscribed Private Placement. The Company is now well positioned to continue adding value at the drill bit with 6,500 meters budgeted at the Selena and Carlin-East projects in the first half of 2021."

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company a ("Share") and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant can be exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of $0.75 until April 30, 2023 provided that, commencing on the date that is four months and one day after the closing date on August 31, 2021, the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is at a price equal to or greater than $1.50 for a period of ten consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the date that is not less than thirty (30) days from the date notice is provided. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day under applicable securities laws, which hold period will expire on August 31, 2021.

The Company paid an aggregate cash finder's fee of $142,650. The net proceeds of $3,607,350 from the Private Placement will be used to advance Ridgeline's exploration program across its portfolio of four highly prospective gold-silver projects in the Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

An insider of the Company participated in the Private Placement for an aggregate amount of approximately $5,000. Such participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). In completing such transaction, Ridgeline relied on the applicable exemptions from the valuation requirement and minority security holder approval requirements available under Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that the participation in the Private Placement by the insider did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold explorer with a proven management team and a 125 km² exploration portfolio across four projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

