Ridgeline Minerals Corp. is a Canada-based resource company, which is engaged in the exploration of precious and base metal deposits in the western United States. The Company has an approximately 204 square kilometers (km2) square kilometers exploration portfolio across six projects in Nevada and Idaho, United States. Its projects include Selena, Big Blue, Swift, Carlin-East, Bell Creek and Robber Gulch. The Swift project is a Carlin-Type gold exploration project located in Lander County, Nevada, within the prolific Cortez district of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend. The Carlin-East project is a Carlin-Type gold exploration project located within the prolific Carlin Trend. The project area straddles Eureka and Elko counties in Nevada and comprises 422 contiguous federal lode claims and fee lands totaling 35 km2 of mineral rights. The Bell Creek Project is a Carlin-Type gold exploration project situated west of its Carlin-East Project on the prolific north Carlin Trend.

Sector Gold