UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Reporting Year

From

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Date submitted

5/28/2024

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E771692

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Duane Lo

Date

5/28/2024

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer

Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

From:

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Currency of the Report

USD

E771692

Payments by Payee

Country

United States of America

United States of America

Additional Notes:

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Government of the United

Internal Revenue Service

155,558

155,558

States of America

Bureau of Land Management

182,505

182,505

Notes34

Filing and maintenance of federal claims

UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Reporting Entity Name

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E771692

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Additional Notes3:

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ridgeline Minerals Corp. published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 22:53:01 UTC.