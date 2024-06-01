UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
Reporting Year
From
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
Date submitted
5/28/2024
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E771692
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Duane Lo
Date
5/28/2024
Position Title
Chief Financial Officer
Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
From:
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
Currency of the Report
USD
E771692
Payments by Payee
Country
United States of America
United States of America
Additional Notes:
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Payee Name1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Improvement Payments
Payee
Payments2
Government of the United
Internal Revenue Service
155,558
155,558
States of America
Bureau of Land Management
182,505
182,505
Notes34
Filing and maintenance of federal claims
Reporting Year
From:
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
Reporting Entity Name
Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
Currency of the Report
USD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E771692
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes23
Improvement Payments
Project
Additional Notes3:
