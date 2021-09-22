Ridgeline Minerals : Executes US$20 million Exploration Earn-In Agreement with Nevada Gold Mines at the Swift Gold Project, Nevada

Swift Project

Swift is located on the Cortez District of the historic Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend approximately 30 km south of the town of Battle Mountain, in Lander County, Nevada. The 75 km² property is on trend to the Pipeline, Cortez Hills, and Goldrush deposits (View our Swift VRIFY Presentation), which comprise the multi-million ounce Cortez Complex owned by Nevada Gold Mines (a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp.). Ridgeline's 2020 Phase I drill program intersected typical Lower Plate carbonate host rocks of the Cortez District including the Wenban Formation (primary host to all >5.0 million ounce gold deposits in the Cortez District), which had been historically misidentified in the project area. Recognizing the preserved Wenban formation was an important technical milestone for the project and further validates the district-scale discovery potential at Swift.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, P.Geo. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person within the meaning thereof under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold-silver explorer with a proven management team and a 154 km² exploration portfolio across four projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

