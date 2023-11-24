Ridgestone Mining Inc. is a Canada-based exploration company, which is focused on dentification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects in Mexico. The Company's principal business plan is to acquire, explore and develop mineral properties and seek earnings by exploiting mineral claims. The Company's projects include Rebeico Copper-Gold and Guadalupe y Calvo (GyC) Gold-Silver. The Rebeico gold-copper project is comprises of 16 concessions approximately 3,459 hectares on private land located in central Sonora, Mexico. The Rebeico property is located within the Sierra Madre Gold Belt, which has produced approximately 80.0 million ounces of gold and over 4.5 billion ounces of silver, plus copper and other base metals. The Guadalupe y Calvo Property is located in the municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo, in the southwest region of the northern state of Chihuahua, Mexico, approximately 300 kilometers in a straight line from the state capital, Chihuahua City.

Sector Gold