Ridgestone Mining Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.050532 million compared to CAD 0.060509 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.881891 million compared to CAD 0.329301 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.17 compared to CAD 0.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.17 compared to CAD 0.06 a year ago.
Ridgestone Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 24, 2023 at 05:19 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023