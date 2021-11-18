Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Ridgestone Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMI   CA76611L1040

RIDGESTONE MINING INC.

(RMI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ridgestone Mining : Receives Permit For Drill Program On El Cobre Copper Target At Rebeico Project

11/18/2021 | 08:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021 News
November 18, 2021
Ridgestone Receives Permit For Drill Program On El Cobre Copper Target At Rebeico Project

VANCOUVER, BC / November 18, 2021 / Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSX.V: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) (FRA:4U5) ("Ridgestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received all of the requisite permits for a maiden drill program on the El Cobre copper target at it's wholly-owned Rebeico copper-gold project in Sonora, Mexico.

The permit was issued by the Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales or SEMARNAT, the Mexican regulatory body, which allows for the Company to undertake its maiden drill program. The program will be comprised of 14 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes for a total of approximately 2,700 metres and will be conducted along the main El Cobre structure, where recent grab and rock-chip sampling of the surface stockpile of mined material from the El Cobre structure returned up to 3.5% copper, 53 g/t silver and 0.52 % Mo over widths of up to 5.0 metres. Historical records of past mining by Asarco in the 1960's show that high- grade copper was extracted from two levels to a depth of 180 metres, and that the structure remains open along strike and to depth.

The Company is working with its local drilling contractor to finalize schedules for an upcoming program. In addition, it has engaged with ancillary service providers to prepare the drill sites ahead of the anticipated program.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its products, services and securities. The agreement is for six months at a budget of $200,000. Think Ink leverages leading-edge technologies to steer traffic to clients' web properties, drive inquiries, and collect metrics regarding engagement with content. Services provided by Think Ink include SEM (search engine marketing), search retargeting, email campaigns, and social media optimization (e.g., using tactics such as geofencing). With the exception of the agreement to provide the foregoing services, the Company does not have any relationship with Think Ink. Think Ink does not hold, directly or indirectly, and securities of the Company or a right to acquire such securities.

Qualified Persons

Noris Del Bel Belluz, P. Geo., Vice-President of Exploration, is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Ridgestone Mining has assembled a highly-experienced and dynamic team to explore and advance its projects in Mexico. The Guadalupe y Calvo gold-silver project, for which Ridgestone can earn a 100% interest, is host to an Indicated Resource of 356,000 gold-equivalent ounces plus an Inferred Resource of 460,000 gold-equivalent ounces. Ridgestone's 100%-owned Rebeico copper-gold project has high-grade copper and gold pervasive throughout the property with highlights including 1.56% copper plus 1.80 g/t gold intersected over 19.3 metres from surface at the New Year Zone and 2.78% copper plus 8.69 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from the Alaska Vein.

For further information, please contact:
Rad Rajaram - Manager Corporate Relations and Business Development
Telephone: 416-732-0604

This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. In this news release such statements include but are not limited to any ongoing drilling programs, timing of such programs, or exploration results. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those described in the Company's regulatory filings available on www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. The impact of any one factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as such factors are dependent on other factors, and the Company's course of action would depend on its assessment of the future considering all information then available. All forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Ridgestone Mining Inc. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 13:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RIDGESTONE MINING INC.
08:43aRIDGESTONE MINING : Receives Permit For Drill Program On El Cobre Copper Target At Rebeico..
PU
10/27RIDGESTONE MINING : Announces Temporary Warrant Exercise Price Amendment
PU
08/27Ridgestone Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
06/24RIDGESTONE MINING : Assays up to 3.5% Copper at El Cobre Drill Target on Wholly-Owned Rebe..
AQ
06/23Ridgestone Mining Inc. Announces Maiden Drill Program on the El Cobre Copper Target on ..
CI
06/23Ridgestone Assays Up to 3.5% Copper at El Cobre Drill Target on Wholly-Owned Rebeico Pr..
CI
06/23Ridgestone Assays up to 3.5% Copper at El Cobre Drill Target on Wholly-Owned Rebeico Pr..
NE
06/21RIDGESTONE MINING : Files Guadalupe y Calvo Technical Report on SEDAR
AQ
06/18Ridgestone Files Guadalupe y Calvo Technical Report on SEDAR
NE
05/28Ridgestone Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,12 M -1,68 M -1,68 M
Net Debt 2020 0,11 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,74x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,95 M 4,73 M 4,72 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart RIDGESTONE MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Ridgestone Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan W. George Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erwin Wong Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hsin Chen Liu Director
Benjamin Asuncion Director
Brian Goss Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIDGESTONE MINING INC.-23.53%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION-3.24%46 211
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-10.76%37 366
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS4.17%29 557
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.6.87%20 313
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.34%14 613