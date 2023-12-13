Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel
Changes in the Board of Directors of Rieter Holding AG Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

13-Dec-2023 / 06:26 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Attached please find our latest media release


Kind regards,


Relindis Wieser
Head Group Marketing & Communication

Rieter Management AG . Klosterstrasse 32 . P.O. Box . CH-8406 Winterthur
T +41 52 208 70 45 . F +41 52 208 70 60
relindis.wieser@rieter.com . www.rieter.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Rieter Holding AG
Klosterstrasse 32
8406 Winterthur
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 208 7171
Fax: +41 52 207 7060
E-mail: investor@rieter.com
Internet: www.rieter.com
ISIN: CH0003671440
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1795539

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1795539  13-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1795539&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp