EQS-Adhoc : Changes in the Rieter Board of Directors Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel Changes in the Rieter Board of Directors Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 30-Aug-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attached please find our latest media release.

Media Release Kind regards,

Relindis Wieser Head Group Communication

Rieter Management Ltd . Klosterstrasse 32 . P.O. Box . CH-8406 Winterthur T +41 52 208 70 45 . F +41 52 208 70 60 relindis.wieser@rieter.com . www.rieter.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Rieter Holding AG Klosterstrasse 32 8406 Winterthur Switzerland Phone: +41 52 208 7171 Fax: +41 52 207 7060 E-mail: investor@rieter.com Internet: www.rieter.com ISIN: CH0003671440 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1229851 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service =------------

1229851 30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229851&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)