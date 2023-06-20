Advanced search
    RIEN   CH0003671440

RIETER HOLDING AG

(RIEN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:23 2023-06-19 am EDT
92.00 CHF   -1.50%
01:01aRieter Holding Appoints CFO
MT
12:31aOliver Streuli New Chief Financial Officer of Rieter Group Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
EQ
06/08Rieter CFO to Step Down in August
MT
Oliver Streuli New Chief Financial Officer of Rieter Group Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

06/20/2023 | 12:31am EDT
Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Oliver Streuli New Chief Financial Officer of Rieter Group Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

20-Jun-2023 / 06:29 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Attached please find our latest media release


Kind regards,


Relindis Wieser
Head Group Marketing & Communication

Rieter Management AG . Klosterstrasse 32 . P.O. Box . CH-8406 Winterthur
T +41 52 208 70 45 . F +41 52 208 70 60
relindis.wieser@rieter.com . www.rieter.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Rieter Holding AG
Klosterstrasse 32
8406 Winterthur
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 208 7171
Fax: +41 52 207 7060
E-mail: investor@rieter.com
Internet: www.rieter.com
ISIN: CH0003671440
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1660721

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1660721  20-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 490 M 1 663 M 1 663 M
Net income 2023 43,6 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
Net Debt 2023 233 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,56x
Yield 2023 4,10%
Capitalization 412 M 460 M 460 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 5 629
Free-Float 55,1%
Technical analysis trends RIETER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 92,00 CHF
Average target price 112,83 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Oetterli Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Ledermann Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Jucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Hans-Peter Schwald Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Christoph Spuhler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIETER HOLDING AG-12.38%460
ATLAS COPCO AB26.48%67 507
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION26.84%47 354
FANUC CORPORATION32.24%35 003
INGERSOLL RAND INC.23.48%26 100
FORTIVE CORPORATION11.78%25 392
