Rieter Annual General Meeting 2024

Rieter Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company and a supplier to the textile industry. The Company comprises two business segments: Spun Yarn Systems and Premium Textile Components. The Spun Yarn Systems business segment develops and manufactures machinery and systems for processing natural and man-made fibers and their blends into yarns. The Premium Textile Components business segment supplies technology components and service offerings to spinning mills and also to machinery manufacture. The Company provides spinning preparation processes and also all four final spinning processes that are established on the market. It operates through its subsidiaries, as well as affiliated companies in a number of countries. Since May 13, 2011, the former Rieter Automotive Systems Division has been listed separately as Autoneum on the SIX Swiss Exchange.