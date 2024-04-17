Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Rieter Annual General Meeting 2024

17.04.2024 / 18:08 CET/CEST

Attached please find our latest media release


Kind regards,


Relindis Wieser
Head Group Marketing & Communication

Rieter Management AG . Klosterstrasse 32 . P.O. Box . CH-8406 Winterthur
T +41 52 208 70 45 . F +41 52 208 70 60
relindis.wieser@rieter.com . www.rieter.com


News Source: Rieter Holding AG

End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Rieter Holding AG
Klosterstrasse 32
8406 Winterthur
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 208 7171
Fax: +41 52 207 7060
E-mail: investor@rieter.com
Internet: www.rieter.com
ISIN: CH0003671440
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1883079

 
End of News EQS News Service

1883079  17.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1883079&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a