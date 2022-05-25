Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Rieter Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIEN   CH0003671440

RIETER HOLDING AG

(RIEN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/25 12:40:00 pm EDT
115.40 CHF    0.00%
03:01pRIETER : Challenging First Half of 2022 Despite Exceptionally High Order Backlog
PU
02:58pRIETER : Challenging First Half of 2022 Despite Exceptionally High Order Backlog Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
EQ
05/12Former Stadler Rail CEO Raises Stake In Rieter To 25%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rieter: Challenging First Half of 2022 Despite Exceptionally High Order Backlog

05/25/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
  • Exceptionally high order backlog and sustained strong demand
  • Supply chain bottlenecks, COVID lockdown in China and significant cost increases
  • Takeover of winding machine business leads to additional costs
  • Sales and earnings adversely impacted in first half-year
  • Considerably improved market position

Despite an exceptionally high order backlog and sustained strong demand, Rieter's business situation in the first half of 2022 is characterized by the well-known supply chain bottlenecks, the repercussions of the COVID lockdown in China and the significant increases in material and transportation costs.

Further costs are added in connection with the takeover of the automatic winding business as of April 1, 2022.

These factors are adversely impacting both sales and earnings.

Rieter expects significantly higher sales in the first half of 2022 compared to the prior-year period (first half of 2021: CHF 400.5 million). Rieter anticipates a loss at the EBIT and net result level in the first half of 2022 (first half of 2021: EBIT CHF 9.0 million, net result: CHF 5.3 million).

The company is working intensively on the implementation of measures to minimize the impact of the supply chain bottlenecks, the COVID lockdown in China and the cost increases. The implemented price increases have a delayed effect, particularly in the machinery business. The integration of the automatic winding business is proceeding according to plan.

As soon as the situation in the sourcing markets has normalized, Rieter will benefit from the exceptionally high order backlog and the considerably improved market position as a result of the takeover of the automatic winding business as well as Accotex and Temco.

Rieter will provide a detailed report on the business results of the first half of 2022 on July 19, 2022.

Disclaimer

Rieter Holding AG published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 18:58:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 474 M 1 536 M 1 536 M
Net income 2022 79,1 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
Net Debt 2022 164 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,47x
Yield 2022 5,03%
Capitalization 519 M 539 M 540 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 907
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart RIETER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Rieter Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIETER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 115,40 CHF
Average target price 159,60 CHF
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norbert Klapper Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Ledermann Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Jucker Chairman
Mathias Ernst Schneider Vice Chairman
Hans-Peter Schwald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIETER HOLDING AG-34.80%540
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.80%50 216
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-17.62%33 642
FANUC CORPORATION-14.23%31 699
SANDVIK AB-24.68%24 390
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-39.18%22 063