  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Rieter Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    RIEN   CH0003671440

RIETER HOLDING AG

(RIEN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/25 12:40:00 pm EDT
115.40 CHF    0.00%
Rieter: Challenging First Half of 2022 Despite Exceptionally High Order Backlog Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

05/25/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Rieter: Challenging First Half of 2022 Despite Exceptionally High Order Backlog Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

25-May-2022 / 20:55 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Attached please find our latest media release. 


Kind regards,


Relindis Wieser
Head Group Communication

Rieter Management AG . Klosterstrasse 32 . P.O. Box . CH-8406 Winterthur
T +41 52 208 70 45 . F +41 52 208 70 60
relindis.wieser@rieter.com . www.rieter.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Rieter Holding AG
Klosterstrasse 32
8406 Winterthur
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 208 7171
Fax: +41 52 207 7060
E-mail: investor@rieter.com
Internet: www.rieter.com
ISIN: CH0003671440
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1361735

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1361735  25-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1361735&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 474 M 1 536 M 1 536 M
Net income 2022 79,1 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
Net Debt 2022 164 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,47x
Yield 2022 5,03%
Capitalization 519 M 539 M 540 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 907
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart RIETER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Rieter Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIETER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 115,40 CHF
Average target price 159,60 CHF
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norbert Klapper Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Ledermann Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Jucker Chairman
Mathias Ernst Schneider Vice Chairman
Hans-Peter Schwald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIETER HOLDING AG-34.80%540
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.80%50 216
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-17.62%33 642
FANUC CORPORATION-14.23%31 699
SANDVIK AB-24.68%24 390
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-39.18%22 063