December 13, 2023 / Ad-hoc 2023
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
- Bernhard Jucker will not stand for re-election as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on April 17, 2024 due to reaching the age limit
- Thomas Oetterli will be proposed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at the 2024 Annual General Meeting and will continue in his role as CEO of the Rieter Group
- Roger Baillod will be named as Lead Independent Director
- Jennifer Maag will be proposed for election as a new member of the Board of Directors
Bernhard Jucker will not stand for re-election as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting on April 17, 2024, having reached the age limit. The Board of Directors would like to thank Bernhard Jucker for his outstanding and valuable commitment. During his term of office, he has successfully developed the company through acquisitions and optimization of the sites.
The Board of Directors of Rieter Holding AG proposes to the shareholders the election of Thomas Oetterli as the new Chairman of the Board. He will continue in his role as CEO of the Rieter Group. The dual mandate is an interim measure to ensure the sustainable implementation of the "Next Level" performance program. The Board of Directors is convinced that Thomas Oetterli has the qualifications and the ideal background experience as the future Chairman of Rieter Holding Ltd.
Roger Baillod, member of the Board of Directors since 2016 and Vice Chairman since 2022, will be named as Lead Independent Director. Together with the Board of Directors, Roger Baillod will use his many years of experience to continue to ensure good corporate governance.
Jennifer Maag will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on April 17, 2024. Ms. Maag, native-born in the USA, has Swiss and German citizenship and holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley (USA).
Ms. Maag is currently a member the Board of Directors of Kardex Holding AG, Zurich, Weidmann Holding AG, Rapperswil, VT5 Acquisition Company AG, Pfäffikon (SZ) and Nova Property Fund Management AG, Pfäffikon (SZ).
In 1999, Jennifer Maag founded Capital Concepts International AG, Zurich (Switzerland), a mergers and acquisitions consulting firm, where she remains as managing partner. From 1996 to 1999, she was a senior manager in the corporate finance department of KPMG AG in Zurich. She previously worked in auditing at Deloitte in Munich (Germany) and Zurich, during which time she completed her education as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
Bernhard Jucker, Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments: "With her strategic and financial experience, we consider Ms. Maag to be an ideal addition to the Board of Directors.
- Publication of sales 2023: January 24, 2024
- Deadline for proposals regarding the agenda of the Annual General Meeting: February 23, 2024
- Results press conference 2024: March 13, 2024
- Annual General Meeting 2024: April 17, 2024
- Semi-Annual Report 2024: July 18, 2024
- Investor Update 2024: October 23, 2024
8406 Winterthur
Switzerland
About Rieter
Rieter is the world's leading supplier of systems for manufacturing yarn from staple fibers in spinning mills. Based in Winterthur (Switzerland), the company develops and manufactures machinery, systems and components used to convert natural and man-made fibers and their blends into yarns in the most cost-efficient manner. Cutting-edge spinning technology from Rieter contributes to sustainability in the textile value chain by minimizing the use of resources. Rieter has been in business for more than 225 years, has 18 production locations in ten countries and employs a global workforce of around 5 400, about 16% of whom are based in Switzerland. Rieter is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol RIEN. www.rieter.com
Disclaimer
All statements in this report which do not refer to historical facts are forecasts which offer no guarantee whatsoever with respect to future performance; they embody risks and uncertainties which include - but are not confined to - future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors which are outside the company's control. This text is a translation of the original German text.
Disclaimer
Rieter Holding AG published this content on 13 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2023 05:26:13 UTC.