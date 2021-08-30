Rieter : Changes in the Rieter Board of Directors Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel
Changes in the Rieter Board of Directors
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
30-Aug-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Attached please find our latest media release.
Media Release
Kind regards,
Relindis Wieser
Head Group Communication
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rieter Holding AG
|
|Klosterstrasse 32
|
|8406 Winterthur
|
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 208 7171
|Fax:
|+41 52 207 7060
|E-mail:
|investor@rieter.com
|Internet:
|www.rieter.com
|ISIN:
|CH0003671440
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1229851
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
1229851 30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST