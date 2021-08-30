Log in
Rieter : Changes in the Rieter Board of Directors Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

08/30/2021 | 11:53am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel
Changes in the Rieter Board of Directors Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

30-Aug-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Attached please find our latest media release.
 

Media Release


Kind regards,

Relindis Wieser
Head Group Communication

Rieter Management Ltd . Klosterstrasse 32 . P.O. Box . CH-8406 Winterthur
T +41 52 208 70 45 . F +41 52 208 70 60
relindis.wieser@rieter.com . www.rieter.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Rieter Holding AG
Klosterstrasse 32
8406 Winterthur
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 208 7171
Fax: +41 52 207 7060
E-mail: investor@rieter.com
Internet: www.rieter.com
ISIN: CH0003671440
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1229851

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1229851  30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229851&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 963 M 1 051 M 1 051 M
Net income 2021 30,0 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net Debt 2021 30,4 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 992 M 1 086 M 1 083 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 385
Free-Float 59,0%
