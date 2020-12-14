Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Rieter Holding AG    RIEN   CH0003671440

RIETER HOLDING AG

(RIEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rieter : Christian Straubhaar – New Head of Sales at Rieter Machines & Systems

12/14/2020 | 04:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In course of the succession planning, Christian Straubhaar will take on the position as Senior Vice President Sales at Rieter Machines & Systems in Winterthur on January 1, 2021. Straubhaar will succeed Reto Thom who will retire.

Christian Straubhaar holds an Engineering Master's Degree in Industrial Management from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH) and is a sales executive with 20 years of extensive experience in the textile industry. Recently, Straubhaar was responsible as Group Sales & Marketing Director at Itema for the world-wide sales of machines and spare parts. Prior, he held various positions in Operations and as Business Unit Head in Itema and other global textile companies.

His professional career shows a solid track record in identifying new market potentials and growing the business for the company. Straubhaar has a longstanding experience in selling to both large and small customers and developing key accounts within our industry.

Reto Thom has very successfully lead the Sales department at Rieter Machines & Systems for many years and made an enormous contribution to the success of the company.

Disclaimer

Rieter Holding AG published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 09:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RIETER HOLDING AG
04:09aRIETER : Christian Straubhaar – New Head of Sales at Rieter Machines & Sys..
PU
11/05Rieter Strikes License Deal for WW Systems' OptCotton Software
MT
11/05RIETER : Strategic Partnership Between Rieter and WW Systems
PU
10/23RIETER : Investor Update 2020
PU
08/18RIETER : Places Bond for a Total of CHF 75 Million
PU
08/13RIETER : Wins Patent Dispute in China
PU
07/20RIETER : First half of 2020 severely impacted by COVID-19
PU
04/20RIETER HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Is Tesla's share price for real?
2019RIETER HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 620 M 697 M 697 M
Net income 2020 -63,0 M -70,9 M -70,9 M
Net cash 2020 64,5 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,77x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 434 M 488 M 489 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 573
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart RIETER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Rieter Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIETER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 90,80 CHF
Last Close Price 96,20 CHF
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norbert Klapper Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Jucker Chairman
Kurt Ledermann Chief Financial Officer
Mathias Ernst Schneider Vice Chairman
Michael Pieper Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIETER HOLDING AG-30.34%488
ATLAS COPCO AB14.45%58 804
FANUC CORPORATION27.62%47 897
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION33.46%35 379
SANDVIK AB7.42%29 027
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.5.71%28 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ