EQS Group-News: Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Rieter Investor Update 2021



22.10.2021 / 06:27



Attached please find our latest media release. The media- and investor presentation can be found at:

Media kit





Kind regards, Relindis Wieser

Head Group Communication Rieter Management Ltd . Klosterstrasse 32 . P.O. Box . CH-8406 Winterthur

T +41 52 208 70 45 . F +41 52 208 70 60

relindis.wieser@rieter.com . www.rieter.com

End of Media Release

