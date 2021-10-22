Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Rieter Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIEN   CH0003671440

RIETER HOLDING AG

(RIEN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/21 11:31:48 am
189.4 CHF   -3.37%
12:30aRIETER : Investor Update 2021
EQ
09/09RIETER : Launches Construction of $87 Million Swiss Hub
MT
09/09RIETER : CAMPUS – Foundation Stone Laid
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rieter : Investor Update 2021

10/22/2021 | 12:34am EDT
  • Order intake of CHF 698.6 million in third quarter 2021
  • Order intake of CHF 1 673.9 million after nine months
  • Acquisition of the three Saurer businesses on schedule
  • Credit lines renewed early
  • Outlook 2021

The positive market dynamics, which Rieter has already reported on several occasions, continued in the third quarter of the current year. Rieter recorded an order intake of CHF 698.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 (2020: CHF 174.4 million).

The order intake of CHF 1 673.9 million after nine months corresponds to an increase of 294% compared to the prior year period (2020: CHF 425.1 million).

The market development is broadly supported at the global level and is based on a catch-up effect from 2019 and 2020 in combination with a regional shift in demand. Rieter believes that a major reason for this regional shift in demand is the develop­ment of costs in China. This is leading to increased investments outside the Chinese market. The orders came primarily from Turkey, Latin America, India, Pakistan and China. Overall, Rieter is benefitting from its innovative product range and the global positioning of the company.

Order Intake by Business Group
CHF MILLION JANUARY ‒
SEPTEMBER 2021 		JANUARY ‒
SEPTEMBER 2020 		CHANGE CHANGE
IN LOCAL
CURRENCY
Rieter 1673.9 425.1 294% 294%
Machines & Systems 1 281.6 234.5 447% 447%
Components 227.0 116.6 95% 94%
After Sales 165.3 74.0 123% 126%

The Business Group Machines & Systems achieved an order intake totaling CHF 1 281.6 million in the first nine months of 2021 (+447%). This is where the catch-up effect and the regional shift in demand are particularly evident.

In the first nine months of 2021, the Business Group Components recorded an increase of 95% to CHF 227.0 million, while the Business Group After Sales posted an order intake of CHF 165.3 million, an increase of 123% compared to the prior year period. The continued increased demand for spare and wear parts at the well utilized spinning mills is the main reason for the positive order intake in both Business Groups.

The order backlog as of September 30, 2021, was around CHF 1 562 million (September 30, 2020: CHF 515 million).

Acquisition of the three Saurer businesses on schedule

The acquisition of the three businesses from Saurer, which Rieter announced on August 16, 2021, is proceeding according to plan. The incoming orders for these businesses are not taken into account in this trading update.

Credit lines renewed early

The Rieter Group arranged the early renewal of the existing committed credit lines (five-year term, totaling CHF 250 million).

Outlook 2021

The first nine months of 2021 were characterized by a rapid market recovery combined with a regional shift in demand. Rieter expects the demand for new systems to gradually return to normal in the coming months.

The company assumes that the spinning mills will continue to work at full capacity.

For the full year 2021, Rieter anticipates sales of around CHF 900 million.

The realization of sales from the order backlog continues to be associated with risks, in light of bottlenecks in material deliveries and freight capacities as well as the ongoing pandemic in countries that are important for Rieter.

Disclaimer

Rieter Holding AG published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 04:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 996 M 1 085 M 1 085 M
Net income 2021 27,6 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net Debt 2021 115 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,3x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 846 M 922 M 921 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 385
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart RIETER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Rieter Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIETER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 189,40 CHF
Average target price 228,40 CHF
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norbert Klapper Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Ledermann Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Jucker Chairman
Mathias Ernst Schneider Vice Chairman
Hans-Peter Schwald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIETER HOLDING AG102.69%952
ATLAS COPCO AB32.75%75 402
FANUC CORPORATION-3.90%41 797
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.83%38 774
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED39.69%37 978
SANDVIK AB7.25%31 501