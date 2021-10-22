Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Rieter Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    RIEN   CH0003671440

RIETER HOLDING AG

(RIEN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/21 11:31:48 am
189.4 CHF   -3.37%
12:30aRIETER : Investor Update 2021
EQ
09/09RIETER : Launches Construction of $87 Million Swiss Hub
MT
09/09RIETER : CAMPUS – Foundation Stone Laid
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rieter : Medien- und Investorenpräsentation 2021-10-22

10/22/2021 | 12:34am EDT
Investor Update 2021

Media and Investor Presentation, October 22, 2021

Dr. Norbert Klapper, Group CEO Kurt Ledermann, Group CFO

Key Messages

  • Order intake of CHF 698.6 million in third quarter 2021
  • Order intake of CHF 1 673.9 million after nine months
  • Acquisition of the three Saurer businesses on schedule
  • Credit lines renewed early
  • Outlook 2021

Investor Update 2021, Media & Investor Presentation . October 22, 2021

Page 2

Order Intake in Third Quarter 2021

CHF million

+301%

698.6

174.4

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Investor Update 2021, Media & Investor Presentation . October 22, 2021

  • Rieter Group increased order intake in the third quarter of 2021 to CHF 698.6 million (3rd quarter 2020: CHF 174.4 million).
  • Market development is based on a catch-up effect from 2019 and 2020 in combination with a regional shift in demand. Rieter believes that a major reason for this shift is the cost development in China.

Page 3

Order Intake by Business Group - Nine Months

CHF million

+294%

1'674

1'282

425

235

227

117

165

74

Jan.-Sep. 2020

Jan.-Sep. 2021

Machines & Systems

Components

After Sales

Investor Update 2021, Media & Investor Presentation . October 22, 2021

  • Business Group Machines & Systems achieved an order intake totaling CHF 1 281.6 million in the first nine months of 2021 (+447%). This is where the catch-up effect and the regional shift in demand are particularly evident.
  • Business Group Components recorded an order intake of CHF 227.0 million (+ 95%) and the Business Group After Sales of CHF 165.3 million (+123%) compared to the prior-year period. Continued increased demand for spare and wear parts at the well utilized spinning mills is the main reason for the positive order intake.
  • Order backlog as of September 30, 2021, was around CHF 1 562 million (September 30, 2020: CHF 515 million).

Page 4

Rieter Group - Order Intake by Geography

Top five ranking average 2011-2020 vs. year-to-date September 2021

Average 2011-2020

Year-To-Date September 2021

1.

China

1.

Turkey

2.

Turkey

2.

Latin America

3.

India

3.

India

4.

Uzbekistan

4.

Pakistan

5.

Europe

5.

China

Total: CHF 939.7 million1

Total: CHF 1 673.9 million

1 Average of the published annual order intake of the Rieter Group

Investor Update 2021, Media & Investor Presentation . October 22, 2021

Page 5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Rieter Holding AG published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 04:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
