Rieter : Medien- und Investorenpräsentation 2021-10-22
10/22/2021 | 12:34am EDT
Investor Update 2021
Media and Investor Presentation, October 22, 2021
Dr. Norbert Klapper, Group CEO Kurt Ledermann, Group CFO
Key Messages
Order intake of CHF 698.6 million in third quarter 2021
Order intake of CHF 1 673.9 million after nine months
Acquisition of the three Saurer businesses on schedule
Credit lines renewed early
Outlook 2021
Order Intake in Third Quarter 2021
CHF million
+301%
698.6
174.4
Q3 2020
Q3 2021
Rieter Group increased order intake in the third quarter of 2021 to CHF 698.6 million (3rd quarter 2020: CHF 174.4 million).
Market development is based on a catch-up effect from 2019 and 2020 in combination with a regional shift in demand. Rieter believes that a major reason for this shift is the cost development in China.
Order Intake by Business Group - Nine Months
CHF million
+294%
1'674
1'282
425
235
227
117
165
74
Jan.-Sep. 2020
Jan.-Sep. 2021
Machines & Systems
Components
After Sales
Business GroupMachines & Systems achieved an order intake totaling CHF 1 281.6 million in the first nine months of 2021 (+447%). This is where the catch-up effect and the regional shift in demand are particularly evident.
Business GroupComponents recorded an order intake of CHF 227.0 million (+ 95%) and the Business Group After Sales of CHF 165.3 million (+123%) compared to the prior-year period. Continued increased demand for spare and wear parts at the well utilized spinning mills is the main reason for the positive order intake.
Order backlog as of September 30, 2021, was around CHF 1 562 million (September 30, 2020: CHF 515 million).
Rieter Group - Order Intake by Geography
Top five ranking average 2011-2020 vs. year-to-date September 2021
Average 2011-2020
Year-To-Date September 2021
1.
China
1.
Turkey
2.
Turkey
2.
Latin America
3.
India
3.
India
4.
Uzbekistan
4.
Pakistan
5.
Europe
5.
China
Total: CHF 939.7 million1
Total: CHF 1 673.9 million
1 Average of the published annual order intake of the Rieter Group
