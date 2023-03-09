|
Rieter : Medien- und Investorenpräsentation 2023-03-09
Results 2022
Media and Investor Presentation, March 9, 2023
Dr. Norbert Klapper, Group CEO Kurt Ledermann, Group CFO
01 Key Messages
02 Financial Results
03 Outlook
|
Results 2022 . Media & Investor Presentation . March 9, 2023
|
Page 2
Rieter Group − Key Messages
-
Record sales of CHF 1 510.9 million, EBIT margin of 2.1% despite the challenging environment
-
Plan to increase profitability ongoing
-
Order backlog of around CHF 1 540 million as of December 31, 2022, continued high order intake of CHF 1 157.3 million in 2022
-
Strategy implementation
-
Market situation
-
ITMA 2023 in Milan
-
Rieter site sales process
-
Türkiye/Syria earthquake
|
Results 2022 . Media & Investor Presentation . March 9, 2023
|
Page 3
2022 Characterized by Four Major Challenges
-
Record sales
-
Drastic cost increases for material and logistics
3 Massive material shortages
4 Acquisition of the three businesses
|
Results 2022 . Media & Investor Presentation . March 9, 2023
|
Page 4
Development of Gross Profit Year-to-Year
CHF million
2 Drastic cost increases for material and logistics
|
4
|
Acquisition automatic winding machine business
|
Counter measures:
Price increases, cost reductions, backlog margin improvements
|
2021
|
2022
|
Delta
|
Actuals
|
Expected at 2021
|
|
|
business group mix
|
|
Results 2022 . Media & Investor Presentation . March 9, 2023
|
Page 5
Disclaimer
Rieter Holding AG published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 05:51:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about RIETER HOLDING AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on RIETER HOLDING AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 448 M
1 540 M
1 540 M
|Net income 2022
|
11,9 M
12,7 M
12,7 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
210 M
224 M
224 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|39,9x
|Yield 2022
|3,06%
|
|Capitalization
|
475 M
506 M
506 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,47x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,43x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 479
|Free-Float
|55,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends RIETER HOLDING AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|105,80 CHF
|Average target price
|114,00 CHF
|Spread / Average Target
|7,75%