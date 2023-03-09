Advanced search
    RIEN   CH0003671440

RIETER HOLDING AG

(RIEN)
2023-03-08
105.80 CHF   -2.04%
01:10aRieter Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
12:52aRieter : Medien- und Investorenpräsentation 2023-03-09
PU
12:33aRieter : Financial Year 2022 Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
EQ
Rieter : Medien- und Investorenpräsentation 2023-03-09

03/09/2023
Results 2022

Media and Investor Presentation, March 9, 2023

Dr. Norbert Klapper, Group CEO Kurt Ledermann, Group CFO

Agenda

01 Key Messages

02 Financial Results

03 Outlook

Results 2022 . Media & Investor Presentation . March 9, 2023

Page 2

Rieter Group − Key Messages

  • Record sales of CHF 1 510.9 million, EBIT margin of 2.1% despite the challenging environment
  • Plan to increase profitability ongoing
  • Order backlog of around CHF 1 540 million as of December 31, 2022, continued high order intake of CHF 1 157.3 million in 2022
  • Strategy implementation
  • Market situation
  • ITMA 2023 in Milan
  • Rieter site sales process
  • Türkiye/Syria earthquake

Results 2022 . Media & Investor Presentation . March 9, 2023

Page 3

2022 Characterized by Four Major Challenges

CHF million

EBIT 4.9%

EBIT 2.1%

1'511

969

Sales

Sales

2021

2022

  1. Record sales
  2. Drastic cost increases for material and logistics

3 Massive material shortages

4 Acquisition of the three businesses

Results 2022 . Media & Investor Presentation . March 9, 2023

Page 4

Development of Gross Profit Year-to-Year

CHF million

2 Drastic cost increases for material and logistics

130

277

-78

329

4

Acquisition automatic winding machine business

Counter measures:

Price increases, cost reductions, backlog margin improvements

2021

2022

Delta

Actuals

Expected at 2021

business group mix

2022

Actuals

Results 2022 . Media & Investor Presentation . March 9, 2023

Page 5

Disclaimer

Rieter Holding AG published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 05:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 448 M 1 540 M 1 540 M
Net income 2022 11,9 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net Debt 2022 210 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,9x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 475 M 506 M 506 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 5 479
Free-Float 55,1%
Managers and Directors
Norbert Klapper Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Ledermann Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Jucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Hans-Peter Schwald Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Christoph Spuhler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIETER HOLDING AG0.76%506
ATLAS COPCO AB1.07%54 905
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION24.63%46 117
FANUC CORPORATION22.46%33 813
SANDVIK AB16.56%25 745
INGERSOLL RAND INC.13.63%24 042