sales in the Business Group After Sales increased by 4% year-on-year to CHF 95.8 million. Growth was achieved through an increase in installation services and sales of engineered solutions. Demand for con- sumables, wear & tear and spare parts will depend on spinning mill capacity utilization in the months ahead. Rieter expects the global increase in spinning mill capacity to have a positive impact on volumes in the second half of 2024.

Order backlog

On June 30, 2024, the company had an order backlog of around CHF 640 million (first half of 2023: around CHF 1 100 million). This corresponds to a similar level at the end of 2023.

EBIT, net result and free cash flow

In the first half of 2024, Rieter posted a profit of CHF

8.9 million at the EBIT level, with an EBIT margin of 2.1% (first half of 2023: CHF 25.2 million) and a net result of CHF 1.7 million (first half of 2023: CHF 13.3 million). The decrease is due to the lower sales vol- ume in the 2024 financial year.

In the first half of 2024, free cash flow was CHF -1.1 million (first half of 2023: CHF 10.0 million). The negative free cash flow was mainly due to cash outflows related to the settlement of provisions for the "Next Level" performance program.

Significant cost reductions as a result of the "Next Level" performance program

Rieter is working intensively on the implementation of the measures set out in the "Next Level" performance program. The optimization of overhead structures and the adjustment of production capacities were successfully implemented according to plan. Thanks to strict cost management, EBIT was positive despite the fact that sales were lower than forecast in the "low" scenario.

The transfer of resources and responsibilities to India and China is on track, enabling the key markets to respond more effectively to customer needs and cycles in the machinery business.

Rieter continues to pursue growth in the after sales and components business in order to achieve a more