KEY FIGURES
January - June
January - June
CHF million
2023
2024
Rieter
Order intake
325.0
403.4
Sales
758.2
421.0
Operating result before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
52.2
35.7
Operating result before interest, taxes, and restructuring
28.2
9.1
(EBIT before restructuring and impairment)
• in % of sales
3.7%
2.2%
Operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT)
25.2
8.9
• in % of sales
3.3%
2.1%
Net result
13.3
1.7
Basic earnings per share (CHF)
2.97
0.39
Free cash flow
10.0
- 1.1
Net debt at the end of the reporting period
- 298.9
- 243.9
Equity in % of total assets at the end of the reporting period
23.0%
31.9%
Number of employees (excluding temporaries) at the end of the reporting period
5 555
4 831
Business Group Machines & Systems
Order intake
111.4
211.5
Sales
521.9
198.7
Operating result before interest, taxes, and restructuring
2.2
- 9.8
(EBIT before restructuring and impairment)
• in % of sales
0.4%
- 4.9%
Operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT)
1.6
- 9.9
• in % of sales
0.3%
- 5.0%
Business Group Components
Order intake
131.0
117.6
Sales
143.9
126.5
Total segment sales
211.3
151.4
Operating result before interest, taxes, and restructuring
16.0
5.1
(EBIT before restructuring and impairment)
• in % of segment sales
7.6%
3.4%
Operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT)
16.0
5.1
• in % of segment sales
7.6%
3.4%
Business Group After Sales
Order intake
82.6
74.3
Sales
92.4
95.8
Operating result before interest, taxes, and restructuring
16.0
20.9
(EBIT before restructuring and impairment)
• in % of sales
17.3%
21.8%
Operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT)
16.0
20.9
• in % of sales
17.3%
21.8%
Alternative Performance Measures (APM)
Definitions of the APM used are contained in the Annual Report 2023 and in the Semi-Annual Report 2024.
Semi-Annual Report 2024
- Letter to the shareholders
- Financial calendar
Financial report
6 Consolidated income statement
- Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
- Consolidated balance sheet
- Consolidated statement of changes in equity
- Consolidated cash flow statement
- Notes to the consolidated semi-annual financial statements
Thomas Oetterli
Chairman of the Board of Directors
and Chief Executive Officer
FIRST HALF OF 2024
DEAR SHAREHOLDER
In the first half of 2024, the Rieter Group posted an order intake of CHF 403.4 million (first half of 2023: CHF 325.0 million), which represents a significant increase of 24% compared with the same period of the previous year. Sales were CHF 421.0 million (first half of 2023: CHF 758.2 million). As expected, this was 44% lower than the previous year.
In a challenging business environment, Rieter achieved an EBIT margin of 2.1% thanks to strict cost management. The systematic implementation of the "Next Level" performance program led to a strengthening of profitability. Rieter recorded a profit at the EBIT level of CHF 8.9 million in the first half of 2024 (first half of 2023: CHF 25.2 million). The reduction of the cost base particularly in research and development as well as selling and administrative expenses contributed to this positive result.
Order intake
In line with expectations, the order intake of CHF
403.4 million in the first half of 2024 was significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year (first half of 2023: CHF 325.0 million). The increase in demand for new machines in the Business Group Machines & Systems contributed to this positive de- velopment. Orders came mainly from China, India, and Türkiye. At the same time, demand for consum- ables, wear & tear and spare parts declined slightly due to continued weak demand for textiles.
Sales by business group
Sales in the Business Group Machines & Systems decreased by 62% to CHF 198.7 million and in the Business Group Components by 12% to CHF 126.5 million. The decline in sales in both business groups is a consequence of the low order intake in 2023. In contrast,
sales in the Business Group After Sales increased by 4% year-on-year to CHF 95.8 million. Growth was achieved through an increase in installation services and sales of engineered solutions. Demand for con- sumables, wear & tear and spare parts will depend on spinning mill capacity utilization in the months ahead. Rieter expects the global increase in spinning mill capacity to have a positive impact on volumes in the second half of 2024.
Order backlog
On June 30, 2024, the company had an order backlog of around CHF 640 million (first half of 2023: around CHF 1 100 million). This corresponds to a similar level at the end of 2023.
EBIT, net result and free cash flow
In the first half of 2024, Rieter posted a profit of CHF
8.9 million at the EBIT level, with an EBIT margin of 2.1% (first half of 2023: CHF 25.2 million) and a net result of CHF 1.7 million (first half of 2023: CHF 13.3 million). The decrease is due to the lower sales vol- ume in the 2024 financial year.
In the first half of 2024, free cash flow was CHF -1.1 million (first half of 2023: CHF 10.0 million). The negative free cash flow was mainly due to cash outflows related to the settlement of provisions for the "Next Level" performance program.
Significant cost reductions as a result of the "Next Level" performance program
Rieter is working intensively on the implementation of the measures set out in the "Next Level" performance program. The optimization of overhead structures and the adjustment of production capacities were successfully implemented according to plan. Thanks to strict cost management, EBIT was positive despite the fact that sales were lower than forecast in the "low" scenario.
The transfer of resources and responsibilities to India and China is on track, enabling the key markets to respond more effectively to customer needs and cycles in the machinery business.
Rieter continues to pursue growth in the after sales and components business in order to achieve a more
balanced mix between the business groups in the medium term.
Outlook for the full year 2024 specified
The markets remained under pressure from the economic slowdown, high inflation rates and noticeably dampened consumer sentiment. The first signs of a recovery in financial year 2024 have emerged in the key markets of China and India. Rieter expects demand to pick up further in the coming months.
For the full year 2024, Rieter anticipates sales in the range of CHF 900 million to CHF 1 billion and a positive EBIT margin of 2% to 4%.
Winterthur, July 17, 2024
Thomas Oetterli
Chairman of the Board of Directors
and Chief Executive Officer
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
January - June
January - June
CHF million
Notes
2023
2024
Sales
(3, 4)
758.2
421.0
Cost of sales
- 576.9
- 298.8
Gross profit
181.3
122.2
Research and development expenses
- 41.3
- 25.3
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
- 120.1
- 94.5
Other income
(5)
13.9
14.9
Other expenses
(5)
- 8.6
- 8.4
Operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT)
(3)
25.2
8.9
Financial result
- 5.3
- 4.0
Result before taxes
(3)
19.9
4.9
Income taxes
- 6.6
- 3.2
Net result
13.3
1.7
Attributable to shareholders of Rieter Holding Ltd.
13.3
1.8
Attributable to non-controlling interests
0.0
- 0.1
Basic earnings per share (CHF)
2.97
0.39
Diluted earnings per share (CHF)
2.97
0.37
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
January - June
January - June
CHF million
2023
2024
Net result
13.3
1.7
Remeasurement of defined benefit plans
- 0.7
0.0
Income taxes on remeasurement of defined benefit plans
0.1
0.0
Changes in fair values of financial assets
0.0
0.1
Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement, net of taxes
- 0.6
0.1
Currency translation differences
- 12.4
25.9
Cash flow hedges
- 2.2
5.8
Income taxes on cash flow hedges
0.4
- 1.2
Items that may be reclassified to the income statement, net of taxes
- 14.2
30.5
Total other comprehensive income
- 14.8
30.6
Total comprehensive income
- 1.5
32.3
Attributable to shareholders of Rieter Holding Ltd.
- 1.5
32.4
Attributable to non-controlling interests
0.0
- 0.1
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
December 31,
June 30,
CHF million
2023
2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
135.6
99.1
Marketable securities and time deposits
0.3
0.4
Trade receivables
138.8
103.3
Other current receivables
77.6
59.1
Current income tax receivables
3.3
2.1
Inventories
285.9
271.3
Current assets
641.5
535.3
Property, plant, and equipment1
226.1
263.5
Intangible assets
119.4
115.6
Goodwill
184.3
190.2
Investments in associated companies
18.8
20.2
Defined benefit plan assets
63.0
61.3
Deferred income tax assets
47.0
48.2
Other non-current assets
9.9
9.7
Non-current assets
668.5
708.7
Assets
1 310.0
1 244.0
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current financial debt
198.1
182.4
Trade payables
101.5
77.4
Other current liabilities
204.6
159.4
Advance payments from customers
96.3
91.1
Current income tax liabilities
44.5
42.2
Current provisions
72.2
42.9
Current liabilities
717.2
595.4
Non-current financial
debt
129.0
161.0
Defined benefit plan
liabilities
24.0
24.7
Deferred income tax liabilities
38.1
39.5
Non-current provisions
25.0
26.3
Non-current liabilities
216.1
251.5
Liabilities
933.3
846.9
Equity attributable to shareholders of Rieter Holding Ltd.
376.6
397.5
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
0.1
- 0.4
Shareholders' equity
376.7
397.1
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
1 310.0
1 244.0
1. At June 30, 2024, the right-of-use asset of the Rieter CAMPUS in Winterthur in the amount of CHF 35.9 million is included.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
January - June
January - June
CHF million
2023
2024
Total shareholders' equity at January 1
360.0
376.7
Total comprehensive income
- 1.5
32.3
Distribution of a dividend
- 6.7
- 13.5
Changes in non-controlling interests
0.0
0.2
Changes in treasury shares (including share-based compensation)
1.2
1.4
Total shareholders' equity at June 30
353.0
397.1
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
January - June
January - June
CHF million
Notes
2023
2024
Net result
13.3
1.7
Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment, and amortization of intangible assets
27.0
26.8
Interest income/expenses
5.7
3.8
Income taxes
6.6
3.2
Other non-cash expenses/income
1.4
0.3
Change in net working capital, other
- 14.8
- 18.2
Interest paid/received
- 3.3
- 2.3
Income taxes paid
- 7.7
- 4.5
Cash flow from operating activities
28.2
10.8
Acquisition of subsidiaries
(2.1)
0.0
- 1.4
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets
- 19.7
- 12.4
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, and equipment (including assets classified
as
held for sale)
1.0
0.4
Proceeds from disposals/purchase of other non-current assets
0.3
0.0
Sale/purchase of marketable securities and time deposits
0.2
0.1
Cash flow from investing activities
- 18.2
- 13.3
Dividend paid to shareholders of Rieter Holding Ltd.
- 6.7
- 13.5
Proceeds from financial
debt
0.1
0.1
Repayments of financial
debt
- 21.9
- 24.1
Cash flow from financing activities
- 28.5
- 37.5
Currency effects on cash and cash equivalents
- 2.4
3.5
Change in cash and cash equivalents
- 20.9
- 36.5
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
175.7
135.6
Cash and cash equivalents at June 30
154.8
99.1
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED SEMI-ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1 GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1 BASIS FOR PRESENTATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The consolidated semi-annual financial statements of Rieter Holding Ltd. and its subsidiaries ("Rieter" or "Rieter Group") have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. They are based on the financial statements of the in dividual group companies prepared in accordance with Rieter's uniform accounting policies as of June 30, 2024. The significant accounting policies summarized in the Annual Report 2023 have been amended in the first half year of 2024 in accordance with the new and revised IFRS Standards and Interpretations. The implementation of these changes in IFRS had no significant impact on the consolidated semi-annual financial statements.
The consolidated semi-annual financial statements have not been audited by the statutory auditor. The consolidated income state-
1.3 FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES
ment, the consolidated statement of changes in equity, and the consolidated cash flow statement are presented in condensed form.
1.2 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS
Rieter has reviewed the areas involving relevant significant accounting estimates and key judgments (see note 1.2 in the consolidated financial statements 2023), in particular the assumptions and the financial plans underlying the impairment test for the goodwill and the intangible assets allocated to Accotex. There was no indication for impairment as a result of the review.
The following foreign exchange rates of importance for Rieter were used in the preparation of the consolidated semi-annual financial statements as well as for the financial statements of group companies:
Average period CHF rates
Period-end CHF rates
January - June
January - June
December 31,
June 30,
Country/region
Currency (unit)
2023
2024
2023
2024
China
CNY 100
13.16
12.32
11.79
12.38
Czech Republic
CZK 100
4.16
3.84
3.74
3.84
Euro countries
EUR 1
0.99
0.96
0.93
0.96
India
INR 100
1.11
1.07
1.01
1.08
USA
USD 1
0.91
0.89
0.84
0.90
10
2 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
2.1 ACQUISITIONS
On January 5, 2024, Rieter Holding Ltd. (Winterthur, Switzerland) acquired 100% of the shares of Petit Spare Parts SAS (Aubenas, France). This entity is active in the business of spare parts for textile machines and employs ten full-time employees. The purchase price amounted to CHF 1.4 million. The acquired net assets primarily consist of inventories. No goodwill resulted from the acquisition.
2.2 EARTHQUAKE IN TÜRKIYE AND GLOBAL ECONOMIC AND GEOPOLITICAL UNCERTAINTIES
On February 6, 2023, a devastating earthquake occurred in southern Türkiye and northern Syria. This region is home to an important part of the Turkish textile industry and thus represents a key market for Rieter. The earthquake had a significant impact on Rieter's top line. Sales to and order intake from Türkiye decreased in 2023 and particularly in 2024 due to a lack of investments in new machinery and systems in combination with further postponements and cancellations of existing orders. The property
damage at Rieter's repair center and the financial loss incurred due to business interruption have been evaluated in cooperation with the respective insurance company. The insurance claim for property damage at Rieter's repair center and the financial loss incurred from business interruption has been settled.
Rieter's business activities in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, and in the Middle East are not significant. Consequently, the military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have no direct impact on Rieter, as neither subsidiaries (assets) nor major customers are based in this region.
2.3 RESTRUCTURING AND IMPAIRMENT
On July 19, 2023, Rieter launched the "Next Level" performance program aimed at strengthening sales excellence, sharpening customer focus, improving cost efficiency in production, and optimizing fixed cost structures. Measures defined in the "Next Level" performance program were implemented in 2023 and mostly concluded in the first half of 2024.
The following table presents the operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT) of Rieter before and after restructuring and impair- ment:
January - June
January - June
CHF million
2023
2024
Operating result before interest, taxes, restructuring, and impairment (EBIT before restructuring and
impairment)
28.2
9.1
Restructuring expenses1
- 3.0
0.0
Impairment losses on property, plant, and equipment1
-
- 0.2
Operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT)
25.2
8.9
1. See note 5.
3 SEGMENT INFORMATION
Segment information is based on the Group's organization and management structure and internal financial reporting to the Chief Operating Decision Maker up to the level of EBIT. The Chief Operating Decision Maker at Rieter is the Chief Executive Officer. Segment reporting is based on the same accounting policies as those used for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements. The Group consists of three reportable segments: Machines & Systems, Components, and After Sales. There is no
aggregation of operating segments. Rieter Machines & Systems develops and manufactures machinery and systems used to convert natural and man-made fibers and their blends into yarns. Rieter Components supplies technology components to spinning mills and to textile machinery manufacturers as well as precision winding machines. Rieter After Sales serves Rieter customers with spare parts, value-adding after sales services, and solutions over the entire product life cycle.
