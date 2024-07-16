Rieter Wins Major Follow-up Order from DIW

On July 16, 2024, Rieter and Shanghai Digital Intelligence World Industrial Technology Group Co., Ltd. (DIW) have signed a purchase contract for more than 700 of the company's winding machines Autoconer X6. This represents the largest order in the history of Rieter China. The agreement also strengthens the strategic partnership between the two companies that aims to develop state-of-the-art spinning operations and achieve unprecedented levels of quality, productivity and efficiency.

DIW has placed an order for more than 700 of Rieter's winding machines Autoconer X6. The winding machine serves as the final quality assurance in the ring spinning and compact-spinning process and is key to the performance of subsequent process steps. With its outstanding productivity, intelligent process automation, excellent splicing and winding quality, the Autoconer X6 is widely recognized in the market. The order will help DIW strengthen the vertical integration of its operations and accelerate its growth strategy in the cotton spinning industry, further underpinning its leading position in global markets. This order follows the initial batch placed in March 2024, when Rieter and DIW signed their first strategic partnership to develop intelligent yarn manufacturing technology that utilizes digitization and automation to minimize conversion costs and maximize value for customers.

Liu Yifang, Vice Chairman, Shanghai Digital Intelligence World Industrial Technology Group Co., Ltd., says: "This partnership is a win-win for both companies. With our vertically integrated manufacturing operations, we are building some of the world's most advanced spinning operations which will ideally position us for growth in this industry. Together we will further enhance the overall operational efficiency of DIW, creating a major player in cotton spinning."

Michael Hubensteiner, Country Managing Director Rieter China, says: "With its high-performance winding machines, Rieter will help DIW meet its steadily growing demand and requirements for higher operational efficiency. The renewed cooperation will further amplify our shared strengths, position us to capture growth opportunities together and enable long-term and stable cooperation between Rieter and DIW."