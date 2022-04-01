Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Rieter Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIEN   CH0003671440

RIETER HOLDING AG

(RIEN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/01 11:30:56 am EDT
149.6 CHF   -0.13%
12:18pRIETER : completes acquisition of the three Saurer businesses
PU
03/16Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Rieter, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
03/09Rieter Proposes Dividend for 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rieter : completes acquisition of the three Saurer businesses

04/01/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
With the takeover of the automatic winding machine business at the Uebach-Palenberg/Germany site with effect from April 1, 2022, Rieter has completed the acquisition of the three businesses from Saurer.

The acquisition of the automatic winding technology in the premium category completes Rieter's ring and compact-spinning system and thus lays the foundation to further improve the company's strong position in the largest staple fiber market segment.

The components businesses Accotex (elastomer technology for spinning machines) at the Muenster/Germany site and Temco (technology components for filament machines) at the Hammelburg/Germany site had already been acquired by Rieter as of December 1, 2021.

Rieter had announced the acquisition of the three businesses on August 16, 2021.

In total, the three businesses generated sales of EUR 142 million in 2020, the year of the COVID crisis. In 2019 and 2018, total sales amounted to EUR 235 million and EUR 260 million, respectively.

The winding machine business with new machines will be assigned to the Business Group Machines & Systems, and the after-sales business will be assigned to the Business Group After Sales. The Accotex and Temco component businesses are managed by the Business Group Components.

Disclaimer

Rieter Holding AG published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 16:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RIETER HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2022 1 547 M 1 680 M 1 680 M
Net income 2022 98,5 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2022 166 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,76x
Yield 2022 5,05%
Capitalization 673 M 731 M 731 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 907
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart RIETER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Rieter Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIETER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 149,80 CHF
Average target price 226,40 CHF
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norbert Klapper Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Ledermann Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Jucker Chairman
Mathias Ernst Schneider Vice Chairman
Hans-Peter Schwald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIETER HOLDING AG-15.37%731
ATLAS COPCO AB-21.43%61 540
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.80%36 457
FANUC CORPORATION-11.22%34 191
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-18.23%29 724
SANDVIK AB-20.43%26 998