Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Rieter Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIEN   CH0003671440

RIETER HOLDING AG

(RIEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rieter : Updates Outlook for First Half Year 2021 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

07/05/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Miscellaneous
Rieter Updates Outlook for First Half Year 2021 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

05-Jul-2021 / 19:23 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Attached please find our latest media release.


rieter-media-release-2021-07-05


Kind regards,

Relindis Wieser
Head Group Communication

Rieter Management Ltd . Klosterstrasse 32 . P.O. Box . CH-8406 Winterthur
T +41 52 208 70 45 . F +41 52 208 70 60
relindis.wieser@rieter.com . www.rieter.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Rieter Holding AG
Klosterstrasse 32
8406 Winterthur
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 208 7171
Fax: +41 52 207 7060
E-mail: investor@rieter.com
Internet: www.rieter.com
ISIN: CH0003671440
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1215444

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1215444  05-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215444&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about RIETER HOLDING AG
01:26pEQS-ADHOC  : Rieter Updates Outlook for First Half Year 2021 Ad hoc announcement..
DJ
01:25pRIETER  : Updates Outlook for First Half Year 2021 Ad hoc announcement pursuant ..
EQ
06/29SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES  : Increased sales and earnings expected for first half o..
AQ
06/25ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Accenture, Comcast, DoorDash, Intel, Roku...
06/25RIETER  : Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Rieter Holding, Maintains Neutral ..
MT
05/21TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce....
05/14RIETER  : Research Partners Lifts Price Target on Rieter Holding, Maintains Buy ..
MT
05/13RIETER  : Expects Surge in H1 Order Intake; Sales to Fall Under Breakeven Point
MT
05/12RIETER  : Updates Outlook for First Half Year 2021
PU
05/12RIETER  : Annual General Meeting 2021
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 880 M 954 M 954 M
Net income 2021 18,2 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net cash 2021 48,3 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,8x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 824 M 893 M 893 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 416
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart RIETER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Rieter Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIETER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 184,40 CHF
Average target price 181,60 CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norbert Klapper Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Ledermann Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Jucker Chairman
Mathias Ernst Schneider Vice Chairman
Hans-Peter Schwald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIETER HOLDING AG90.69%842
ATLAS COPCO AB25.34%71 681
FANUC CORPORATION6.11%46 550
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.16%38 941
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.16.46%33 077
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED20.98%32 291