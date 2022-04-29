Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Rifco Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RFC   CA7665161088

RIFCO INC.

(RFC)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01/14 01:26:28 pm EST
1.270 CAD   -2.31%
12:58pRIFCO : Huatulco Mexico Announced as Location for Dealer Conference 2023
PU
01/17Chesswood Group Completes Rifco Buy; Rifco Delists; Expands Credit Facility to US$400 Million
MT
01/14Chesswood Group Limited Closes Strategic Acquisition of Rifco Inc. and Announces the Renewal and Repricing of its Corporate Revolving Facility
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rifco : Huatulco Mexico Announced as Location for Dealer Conference 2023

04/29/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
We are so excited to have our Dealer Conference back for 2023. If you have not been to Rifco's FF/500 Dealer Conference, you have not experienced, the EXPERIENCE.

Past conferences have taken place in Sayulita, Nashville (can't forget the Blue Bird Cafe experience), Cancun, Whistler, Cabo San Lucas and Las Vegas! We are thrilled to announce that after a 2 year hiatus, we are BACK and looking forward to spending some sunshine filled days in Huatulco Mexico!!!!

[Link]

Disclaimer

RIFCO Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 16:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 17,2 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net income 2021 4,79 M 3,74 M 3,74 M
Net Debt 2021 157 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,6 M 21,9 M 21,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart RIFCO INC.
Duration : Period :
Rifco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajdeep Saran President & Chief Operating Officer
Warren R. van Orman Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Timothy Scott Peterson Director
Jared Priestner Director
Jeffrey P. Newhouse Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIFCO INC.-0.78%22
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-1.00%12 734
SLM CORPORATION-16.93%4 550
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-21.28%2 845
ORIENT CORPORATION0.00%1 641
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-13.01%1 474