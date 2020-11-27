Log in
Rifco Inc. Announces Correction to Due Bill Date on Previously Announced Special Cash Dividend

11/27/2020 | 01:00pm EST
Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2020) - Rifco Inc. (TSXV: RFC) ("Rifco" or the "Company") advises that its news release of November 27, 2020 (the "Prior Release") incorrectly identified December 4, 2020 as being two trading days prior to the Record Date. The due bill trading will commence on December 4, 2020, being one trading day prior to the Record Date. All defined terms have the meaning ascribed thereto in the Prior Release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the Company, including statements about the Company's dividend policy and dividend payment, which constitute forward-looking statements‎. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of the Company discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future outlook and anticipated events such as continued results of operation and financial position, declaration of dividends, and continued business and operational trends. ‎Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, risks related to global pandemics including the COVID-19 global health pandemic, changes in government regulations, and the factors described under "Risk Factors and Management" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Company which is available at www.sedar.com. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on their behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company has no obligation to update such statements except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Rifco Inc.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Rifco Inc.: William Graham, Chief Executive Officer, (403) 314-1288 ext. 7006.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69102


© Newsfilecorp 2020
