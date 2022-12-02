Advanced search
    RIGL   US7665596034

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RIGL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
0.8335 USD   +21.84%
05:10pHealth Care Up as Rate Fears Weigh -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
01:55pTop Midday Gainers
MT
12:25pCitigroup Upgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals to Buy From Neutral, Raises Price Target to $2 From $1.50
MT
Health Care Up as Rate Fears Weigh -- Health Care Roundup

12/02/2022 | 05:10pm EST
Health-care companies ticked up as traders sought out sectors less sensitive to changes in interest-rate policy.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals soared after the biotechnology company received Food and Drug Administration approval for a leukemia treatment.

After two years of being eclipsed by Covid 19, RSV and the flu have roared to the fore in pediatricians' offices and children's hospitals, The Wall Street Journal reported.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1709ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 89,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -85,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 98,8%
