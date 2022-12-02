Health Care Up as Rate Fears Weigh -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked up as traders sought out sectors less sensitive to changes in interest-rate policy.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals soared after the biotechnology company received Food and Drug Administration approval for a leukemia treatment.

After two years of being eclipsed by Covid 19, RSV and the flu have roared to the fore in pediatricians' offices and children's hospitals, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

