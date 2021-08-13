Log in
    RIGL   US7665596034

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RIGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/13 08:13:29 am
3.385 USD   -18.04%
Rigel : FDA Declines Emergency-Use Authorization for Fostamatinib

08/13/2021 | 06:00am EDT
By Colin Kellaher

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Friday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined the company's request for an emergency-use authorization for fostamatinib to treat hospitalized patients suffering from Covid-19.

The South San Francisco, Calif., biotechnology company said the agency determined that clinical data it submitted in late May from a phase 2 study are insufficient to support the authorization at this time.

Rigel said the FDA noted that it remains committed to working with the company in developing fostamatinib for Covid-19.

Rigel is currently conducting a larger Phase 3 trial of fostamatinib in hospitalized Covid-19 patients, and the company said it would resubmit its application for an emergency-use authorization if that study meets its primary endpoints.

Shares of Rigel, which closed Thursday at $4.13, fell nearly 10% in premarket trading Friday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 0800ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 160 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,12 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -91,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 706 M 706 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 169
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Raul R. Rodriguez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean L. Schorno Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary A. Lyons Chairman
Wolfgang Dummer Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Bradford S. Goodwin Independent Director
