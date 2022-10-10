Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIGL   US7665596034

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RIGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
1.140 USD    0.00%
05:18pRigel Pharma Shares Fall 16% After FDA Guidance on wAIHA Treatment
DJ
05:03pRigel Says it Won't File Supplemental New Drug Application for Fostamatinib to Treat Anemia; Cuts Jobs; Shares Plunge
MT
09/19Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NasdaqGS:RIGL) dropped from S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rigel Pharma Shares Fall 16% After FDA Guidance on wAIHA Treatment

10/10/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis


Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. were lower in Monday's late-trading session, after the company said it received "guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's review of the company's re-analysis of data from the FORWARD Phase 3 trial of fostamatinib for the treatment of patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia."

Based on the guidance, the company said it doesn't expect to file a supplemental new drug application for the indication at this time.

The company also said it was cutting its workforce by 16%. The move will see 30 positions be eliminated, primarily in development and administration, Rigel said.

At 4:53 p.m. ET, the company's shares were trading 16.75% lower at $94 cents a share. The stock finished the day's regular session flat at $1.14 a share.

"Rigel will continue to explore its options for the wAIHA program in relation to its complete portfolio of development opportunities," the company said.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1717ET

All news about RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:18pRigel Pharma Shares Fall 16% After FDA Guidance on wAIHA Treatment
DJ
05:03pRigel Says it Won't File Supplemental New Drug Application for Fostamatinib to Treat An..
MT
09/19Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NasdaqGS:RIGL) dropped ..
CI
09/06Rigel to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
PR
08/18HC Wainwright Adjusts Rigel Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $15 from $7, Keeps Buy Rat..
MT
08/17Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $2 From $1, Maintains Ne..
MT
08/03Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $2 From $1, Maintains Ne..
MT
08/02Rigel : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Busines..
PU
08/02Transcript : Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 90,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -89,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 197 M 197 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,14 $
Average target price 3,92 $
Spread / Average Target 244%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raul R. Rodriguez Vice President-Business Development
Dean L. Schorno Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary A. Lyons Chairman
Wolfgang Dummer Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Bradford S. Goodwin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-56.98%197
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.39%77 227
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.44%75 715
BIONTECH SE-47.75%32 737
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-41.68%29 020
GENMAB A/S3.08%23 267