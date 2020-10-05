Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation - October 2020 0 10/05/2020 | 05:46pm EDT Send by mail :

Forward-Looking Statement These slides contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the commercial success of TAVALISSE® in the U.S.; Rigel's efforts to expand fostamatinib use in earlier lines and to expand its salesforce in key markets; expectations related to the market opportunity for ITP in the global market, including Rigel's ability to grow TAVALISSE sales in the U.S. and global ITP markets; the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Rigel's business and operations; the utility of fostamatinib in other indications, including warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and Rigel's ability to complete enrollment of trials therefore; Rigel's ability to further its pipeline; the scientific rationale for exploring use of fostamatinib to treat COVID-19 and related conditions; Rigel's plans to support clinical trials sponsored by the NIH/NHLBI and Imperial College London; the potential clinical benefit of fostamatinib in COVID-19 patients and the prevention of ARDS; the role of SYK inhibition in potentially improving outcomes in COVID-19 patients; and, Rigel's partnering efforts; and, Rigel's expected operating results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 including net sales and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Any statements contained in these slides that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "expects," "potential," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Rigel's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Rigel's results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the timing and success of clinical trials and other risks detailed in Rigel's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Rigel expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation. 2 Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for Important Safety Information and full prescribing information. Executing and Expanding on Key Value Drivers Grow Global Sales of TAVALISSE® in ITP Differentiated product in market with significant unmet need Post-hoc data analysis being leveraged by field teams Global collaborations with world class pharmaceutical companies Capitalize on wAIHA1 Opportunity No FDA approved treatment and only product in a Phase 3 pivotal study Significant synergies with ITP commercial business Explore Fostamatinib in COVID-19 & Beyond1 Immediate need to address conditions caused by overactive immune response to COVID-19 Pre-clinical data support exploration of fostamatinib Ongoing trials with NIH/NHLBI and Imperial College London; evaluating a Rigel-led study Expand Pipeline Programs1 2 commercially attractive molecules in clinic IRAK1/4 inhibitor PoM in Phase 1 human trial RIP1 inhibitor completed Phase 1 human trial Seek co-development/co- promotion agreement(s) to advance RIP1 and IRAK1/4 ~$2B2 Potential $1B3 >$2B4 Substantial M A R K E T O P P O R T U N I T Y 1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 3DelveInsight Research "Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia [wAIHA] - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast". 4Based on published 6.21 hospitalizations for each fatality and assumes at least 72K fatalities in the 3 period from Oct '20 - Dec '21; assumes treatment duration of twelve days per hospitalized patient.

Grow Global Sales of TAVALISSE® in ITP Kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (cITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Select Important Safety Information Adverse Reactions Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%). Common adverse reactions (≥5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia. 5

Differentiated Product Gaining Momentum Compelling Value Proposition $1.1B U.S. ITP market1 and growing ~10% annually; $900M Ex-U.S. ITP market1 Novel mechanism of action and only approved therapy to treat underlying cause of disease Established Foundation $15.0M net product sales in Q2 '20; 47% increase year over year Persistency rate (4-month refill rate) 54% Leverage Virtual Platform to continue sales momentum Significant Opportunity Ahead Expect continued market share growth through sales, education, and ongoing data generation 78% response rate in Phase 3 study when used as 2nd line treatment (based on post-hoc data analysis)2,3 1Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 2Fostamatinib is an effective 2nd-line therapy in patients with immune 6 thrombocytopenia, British Journal of Haematology, 3First-linetherapy with or without immunoglobulins.

In-services

Remote sampling program Peer-to-peer speaker programs

10 Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.comfor full prescribing information. Now Available in Initial Ex-U.S. Markets $900M Ex-US Market1 Canada New Drug Submission (NDS) submitted, response expected early 2021 Aligned interests with world-class collaborators Known and established in their respective regions

Market size and product are relevant for their portfolios Europe TAVLESSE® Launch in Germany and the U.K. Phased roll-out over next 18 months across Europe Japan/Asia Phase 3 clinical trial ongoing in Japanese patients 11 1 Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. Capitalize on wAIHA1 Opportunity Leader in Development for wAIHA1 Treatment Compelling Value Proposition No FDA-approved therapy creates a significant unmet medical need Only product in a Phase 3 pivotal trial provides a potential first-mover-advantage Strong Foundation Encouraging response rates and favorable safety profile demonstrated in Phase 2 clinical trial2 44 patients enrolled in Phase 3 as of August 4 (~50% of target enrollment) with 90+ sites mostly open Significant Opportunity Synergies with ITP create a highly accretive opportunity Established commercial infrastructure Same targeted physicians Same product profile 1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review 2ASH 2019 Poster Presentation: Fostamatinib, a Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitor, for the Treatment 13 of Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA): Results of the Phase 2, Multicenter, Open-Label Study. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information. Attractive Opportunity in Warm AIHA 45,000 U.S. Adult AIHA Patients1 "Watchful Waiting" ≥ 2nd line 50% therapy ~20-30% ~20-30% Steroids Patients cycle on and off treatment (Similar to ITP) Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) is characterized by the body's destruction of its own red blood cells Symptoms include difficulty breathing, fatigue, dizziness, significant impact on QoL 14 1 Rigel AIHA Market Assessment - Mar 20, 2018 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Update 90-patient trial, randomized, placebo-controlled 44 patients enrolled as of August 4 Primary endpoint is durable response defined as: Hgb >=10g/dL and >= 2g/dL greater than baseline

Finalizing durability measure - expected to set standard for endpoints in future trials >90 trial sites in 22 countries and adding incremental sites Sites mostly open and enrolling following temporary postponement due to COVID-19 Encouraging Phase 2 Data1 44% response rate (48% including week 30 responder) Increase in Hgb generally sustained Primary endpoint response defined as: Hgb >= 10g/dL and >= 2g/dL greater than baseline AEs manageable and consistent safety database of 3,500+ patients 1 ASH 2019 Poster Presentation: Fostamatinib, a Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA): Results of the Phase 2, 15 Multicenter, Open-Label Study. Explore TAVALISSE in COVID-19 & Beyond Seeking to Make a Difference in COVID-191 Compelling Value Proposition Global need to address life- threatening conditions caused by overactive immune response to COVID-192 Clear scientific rationale for SYK-inhibitionas a potential therapeutic approach to COVID-19related conditions2 Strong Foundation Encouraging pre-clinical data support exploration of fostamatinib in COVID-193 MOA and safety profile4 well understood based on numerous clinical trials Approved product in the U.S. and E.U. (for adult chronic ITP) - quick to patients, if approved Significant Opportunity Ongoing trials with NIH/NHLBI and Imperial College London Evaluating plans for Rigel-led study Leverage COVID-19 studies to expand development into non- COVID related ARDS 1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review 2Fu Y. et al. Understanding SARS-CoV-2-Mediated Inflammatory Responses: From Mechanisms to Potential 17 Therapeutic Tools. Virologica Sinica. March 3, 2020 3Rigel internal data 4Safety data does not include COVID-19 diagnosed patients. COVID-19 Disease Progression Immuno-modulators (e.g. Fostamatinib) Antivirals (e.g. Remdesivir) 18 Adapted from Subbarao et al. Immunity Published online: May 19, 2020 Clear Scientific Rationale to Explore SYK-Inhibition SYK known to mediate aspects of COVID-19 pathogenesis2,3 1 1 1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review 2Fu Y. et al. Understanding SARS-CoV-2-Mediated Inflammatory Responses: From Mechanisms to 19 Potential Therapeutic Tools. Virologica Sinica. March 3, 2020 3Nadeem A. et al. Inhibition of spleen tyrosine kinase signaling protects against acute lung injury through blockade of NADPH oxidase and IL-17A in neutrophils and γδ T cells respectively in mice. International Immunopharmacology 68 (2019) 39-47. Pre-clinical Studies of R406 (active metabolite of fostamatinib) in Murine Model of ARDS-like Disease1 Prevented ARDS-like pathology Neutrophil lung infiltration and In LPS-induced lung injury activation, IL-17 production are model, mice treated w/R406 in the lung inhibited had greater survival rate Neutrophil Neutrophil infiltration activation IL-17 production 20 1Ahmed Nadeem et al. International Immunopharmacology 68 (2019) 39-47 Institutional Research Underscores Potential for Fostamatinib in COVID-19 Recent research led-bywell-respected institutions support exploration of fostamatinib in COVID-19 patients Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Amsterdam University Medical Center at the and Harvard1 University of Amsterdam2 1Alimova M. et al. A High Content Screen for Mucin-1-Reducing Compounds Identifies Fostamatinib as a Candidate for Rapid Repurposing for Acute Lung Injury during the COVID-19 pandemic. bioRxiv 21 June 30, 2020. 2Hoepel W. et al. Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG from severely ill COVID-19 patients promotes macrophage hyper-inflammatory responses. bioRxiv July 13, 2020 doi: 1/2020.07.13.190140. NIH/NHLBI Clinical Trial Design Conducted at NIH Clinical Center and Inova Health System Hospitals1 Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients R A N D O M I Z E D 1 : 1 ARM 1 Fostamatinib (150mg 2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care2 30 patients/arm ARM 2 Placebo + Standard of Care2 (for 14 days) Objectives Primary: Evaluate the safety of fostamatinib compared to placebo for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Secondary: Assess the early efficacy and clinically relevant measures of disease progression. 1Inova Fairfax Hospital, and potentially other Inova hospitals. 2Standard of care includes any treatments currently in use to treat the underlying disease, or comorbidities associated with 22 COVID-19 (eg, remdesivir). Imperial College London Clinical Trial Design Lead Investigator - Dr. Nichola Cooper (Imperial College London) Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients R A N D O M I Z E D 1 : 1 : 1 ARM 1 ARM 2 ARM 3 Stage 1: 57 patients/arm Stage 2: 95 patients/arm Fostamatinib (150mg 2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care1 Ruxolitinib (2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care1 Standard of Care1 (for 14 days) Endpoints Primary: Reduce proportion of hospitalized patients progressing from mild to severe COVID-19 pneumonia Secondary: Resolution of respiratory failure within 14 days defined as patients who discontinued high- flow oxygen, NIPPV, or mechanical ventilation. 23 1Standard of care includes any treatments currently in use to treat the underlying disease, or comorbidities associated with COVID-19 (eg, dexamethasone). Opportunity in COVID-19 and Beyond Potential for use in prevention and treatment of COVID-191 related conditions (e.g. ARDS) Explore potential benefit in a wide range of mild to severe patients Positioned to pursue pneumonia and ARDS not related to COVID-19 Potentially life-threatening condition and currently no FDA-approved therapy

life-threatening condition and currently no FDA-approved therapy Over 1.3M patients annually are hospitalized and at risk of ARDS 2 ; 200,000 develop ARDS 3

; 200,000 develop ARDS Leverage preclinical and COVID-19 clinical work to support development

COVID-19 clinical work to support development Expected exclusivity for TAVALISSE (fostamatinib) until 2032 1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2011 Feb 15;183(4):462-70.3Anesthesiology. 2014 May;120(5):1168-81. 24 Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information. Expand Pipeline Programs Expand Pipeline Development Compelling Value Proposition Rich history of research and development Focused on inhibition of signaling pathways that are critical to immune- mediated diseases Strong Foundation 3 clinical programs ongoing: SYK, IRAK1/4, RIP1 4 pathway inhibitors out-licensed JAK*AXL Significant Opportunity Seek co-development/Co- Promotion agreement for RIP1 and/or IRAK1/4 Investigator sponsored-trialin other indications Maximize asset value through optionality in development approach - Large or small markets - Company-sponsored, co- development with pharma MDM2 JAK * partner, out-license - Domestic versus global markets 26 * Rigel has two different JAK molecules in development with separate pharmaceutical companies. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information Broad Potential in Targeted Immune Pathways SYK IRAK 1/41 RIP11 Inhibition of SYK, IRAK1/4, and RIP1 could have an impact in a broad range of immune-mediated diseases: Inflammatory Bowel Disease ARDS AIHA Lupus Psoriatic Arthritis CLL AML ITP Psoriasis Rheumatoid Arthritis Alzheimer's Gouty Arthritis Dermatomyositis Multiple Sclerosis GvHD 27 1 Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. IRAK1/4 Inhibitor Program R835 1 is the only dual inhibitor of IRAK1 and IRAK4

is the only dual inhibitor of IRAK1 and IRAK4 Shown, preclinically, to block inflammatory cytokine production in response to TLR and IL-1R family signaling

Phase 1 Study Results of R835

In LPS Challenge Proof-of-Mechanism (PoM) human study showed inhibition of cytokine production Shown to be tolerated in healthy subjects Encouraging PK characteristics

28 1 R835 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA. R8351 Proof-of-Mechanism Human Study LPS administered i.v. to trigger a proinflammatory response (n=8/group)

Subjects administered R835 showed inhibition of IL-6 and TNFa production 2

IL-6 and TNFa production Data highlighted in 2 oral and 2 poster presentations at European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) 2020 E-Congress cytokine concentration Placebo Group IL-6 TNFa LPS challenge Placebo dose R835 Group IL-6 TNFa LPS challenge R835 dose time (hour) Individual cytokine profile Group average profile 29 1 R835 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA. 2 Rigel Internal Data RIP1 Inhibitor Program RIP1 is a key driver of necroptosis, a type of regulated cell death

Triggers inflammation in response to molecules from the ruptured cells Can progress to tissue damage in inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases

R552 1 , systemic RIP1 inhibitor, in Phase 1 trial

, systemic RIP1 inhibitor, in Phase 1 trial 14-hour half-life may be suitable for once-a-day formulation

Multiple lead chemical series of CNS- penetrant RIP1 inhibitors identified

Select candidate in 2020 for clinical studies

30 1 R552 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA. Robust Results from RIP1-Mediated Murine Model R552 1 is shown to prevent joint/skin inflammation and tissue damage in a dose-dependent manner 2

is shown to prevent joint/skin inflammation and tissue damage in a dose-dependent manner Other tissue inflammation assessments in progress Joint inflammation Prophylactic treatment 60 Joints - Total(Startshistologyat day 35)score (inflammation,cleVeh fibrosis, synovial hyperplasia) 6 50 R552 10 mg/kg bid * R552 30 mg/kg bid weight 5 grade body 40 30 Histology 4 2 Relative 3 20 1 10 0 0 7 1 4 8 1 5 8 2 5 9 2 6 9 3 6 0 3 7 0 4 7 1 4 8 3 4 4 4 5 5 5 6 6 6 7 7 cpdm7 8 8 9 9 9 0 cpdm0 1 1 1 Littermate Sharpin 1 1 10 1 1 1 control Sharpin VehicleDay R552 30 mg/kg Skin inflammation Prophylactic treatment 16 (Starts at day 35) 1 Vehicle severe dermatitis 14 R552 10 mg/kg bid 1 score (A.U.) R552 30 mg/kg bid 12 10 8 severity without 6 Total 4 animals 2 % 0 37 1 4 8 1 5 58 5 9 2 6 9 3 6 0 3 7 0 4 7 1 4 8 4 4 4 5 5 626 6 7 7 7 8 8 9 9 9 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Day R552 dosing start: day 35 20 31 1 R552 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA. 2 Rigel Internal Data eight 15 Therapeutic treatment (Starts at day 55) Vehicle R552 30 mg/kg bid Therapeutic treatment 16 (Starts at day 55) 1 Vehicle (A.U.)e dermatitisre 1 14 R552 30 mg/kg bid 12 Financials Dean Schorno 32 Q2 2020 Commercial Highlights $15.0M in net product sales

1,632 total bottles shipped

1,515 shipped to patients & clinics 117 bottle increase in distribution channels 1

LTD Net Product Sales ($M) $15.0 $13.8 $12.7 $11.7 $10.2 $8.1 $7.3 $4.9 $1.8 Q2 '18 Q3 '18 Q4 '18 Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 1 708 total bottles remained in distribution channels at June 30, 2020. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing 33 information Q2 2020 Financial Results 3 Months Ended June 30, 6 Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Product Sales, Net $ 14,974 $ 10,173 $ 27,654 $ 18,227 Contract revenues from collaborations 1,047 234 44,128 4,804 Total revenues 16,021 10,407 71,782 23,031 Costs and expenses: • Cash & short-term investment balance totaled $92.5M as of June 30, 2020 In May 2020, accessed Cost of product sales Research and development Selling, general and administrative Total costs and expenses Income (loss) from operations Interest income Interest expense Net income (loss) 279 311 434 418 14,214 13,226 30,363 24,175 18,920 18,209 37,350 38,155 33,413 31,746 68,147 62,748 ( 17,392 ) ( 21,339 ) 3,635 ( 39,717 ) 169 733 527 1,513 ( 353 ) - ( 495 ) - ( 17,576 ) ( 20,606 ) 3,667 ( 38,204 ) • $10.0 million tranche from $60.0 million term loan credit facility. Have access to an additional $40.0 million subject to the achievement of Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ ( 0.10 ) $ ( 0.12 ) $ 0.02 $ ( 0.23 ) certain conditions 34 Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information. Executing and Expanding on Key Value Drivers Grow Global Sales of TAVALISSE® in ITP Increase use in earlier lines of therapy Leverage post-hoc data analysis Grifols executing on recent product launch in Germany and the UK Capitalize on wAIHA1 Opportunity Sites are reopened and enrolling As COVID-19 conditions normalize, plan to regain enrollment momentum quickly and efficiently in the existing >90 trial sites in 22 countries Explore Fostamatinib in COVID-19 & Beyond1 Support clinical trial work of the NIH/NHLBI and Imperial College London Evaluating Rigel-led study Expand Pipeline Programs1 Seek co-development/co- promotion agreement(s) to advance RIP1 and IRAK1/4 Select CNS molecule for RIP1 program ~$2B2 Potential $1B3 >$2B4 M A R K E T O P P O R T U N I T Y Substantial 1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 3DelveInsight 35 Research "Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia [wAIHA] - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast". 4Based on published 6.21 hospitalizations for each fatality and assumes at least 72K fatalities in the period from Oct '20 - Dec '21; assumes treatment duration of twelve days per hospitalized patient. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information. Thank You. RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 1180 Veterans Boulevard South San Francisco, CA 94080 www.rigel.com TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) Tablets Indication and Important Safety Information Indication TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Important Safety Information Warnings and Precautions Hypertension can occur with TAVALISSE treatment. Patients with pre-existing hypertension may be more susceptible to the hypertensive effects. Monitor blood pressure every 2 weeks until stable, then monthly, and adjust or initiate antihypertensive therapy for blood pressure control maintenance during therapy. If increased blood pressure persists, TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation may be required.

pre-existing hypertension may be more susceptible to the hypertensive effects. Monitor blood pressure every 2 weeks until stable, then monthly, and adjust or initiate antihypertensive therapy for blood pressure control maintenance during therapy. If increased blood pressure persists, TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation may be required. Elevated liver function tests (LFTs), mainly ALT and AST, can occur with TAVALISSE. Monitor LFTs monthly during treatment. If ALT or AST increase to >3 x upper limit of normal, manage hepatotoxicity using TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation.

Diarrhea occurred in 31% of patients and severe diarrhea occurred in 1% of patients treated with TAVALISSE. Monitor patients for the development of diarrhea and manage using supportive care measures early after the onset of symptoms. If diarrhea becomes severe (≥Grade 3), interrupt, reduce dose or discontinue TAVALISSE.

Neutropenia occurred in 6% of patients treated with TAVALISSE; febrile neutropenia occurred in 1% of patients. Monitor the ANC monthly and for infection during treatment. Manage toxicity with TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation.

TAVALISSE can cause fetal harm when administered to pregnant women. Advise pregnant women the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose. Verify pregnancy status prior to initiating TAVALISSE. It is unknown if TAVALISSE or its metabolite is present in human milk. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise a lactating woman not to breastfeed during TAVALISSE treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose. 37 TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) Tablets Important Safety Information (cont.) Drug Interactions Concomitant use of TAVALISSE with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors increases exposure to the major active metabolite of TAVALISSE (R406), which may increase the risk of adverse reactions. Monitor for toxicities that may require a reduction in TAVALISSE dose.

It is not recommended to use TAVALISSE with strong CYP3A4 inducers, as concomitant use reduces exposure to R406.

Concomitant use of TAVALISSE may increase concentrations of some CYP3A4 substrate drugs and may require a dose reduction of the CYP3A4 substrate drug.

Concomitant use of TAVALISSE may increase concentrations of BCRP substrate drugs (eg, rosuvastatin) and P-Glycoprotein(P-gp) substrate drugs (eg, digoxin), which may require a dose reduction of the BCRP and P-gp substrate drug. Adverse Reactions Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).

double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%). Common adverse reactions (≥5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia. Please see http://www.tavalisse.com/for full Prescribing Information To report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA, visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatchor call 1-800-FDA-1088(1-800-332-1088) TAVA_ITP-20140 38 Attachments Original document

