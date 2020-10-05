Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation - October 2020
0
10/05/2020 | 05:46pm EDT
Corporate Presentation
O c t o b e r 2 0 2 0
Forward-Looking Statement
These slides contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the commercial success of TAVALISSE® in the U.S.; Rigel's efforts to expand fostamatinib use in earlier lines and to expand its salesforce in key markets; expectations related to the market opportunity for ITP in the global market, including Rigel's ability to grow TAVALISSE sales in the U.S. and global ITP markets; the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Rigel's business and operations; the utility of fostamatinib in other indications, including warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and Rigel's ability to complete enrollment of trials therefore; Rigel's ability to further its pipeline; the scientific rationale for exploring use of fostamatinib to treat COVID-19 and related conditions; Rigel's plans to support clinical trials sponsored by the NIH/NHLBI and Imperial College London; the potential clinical benefit of fostamatinib in COVID-19 patients and the prevention of ARDS; the role of SYK inhibition in potentially improving
outcomes in COVID-19 patients; and Rigel's partnering efforts; and, Rigel's expected operating results for the
quarter ending June 30, 2020 including net sales and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
Any statements contained in these slides that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "expects," "potential," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Rigel's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties.
There are a number of important factors that could cause Rigel's results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the timing and success of clinical trials and other risks detailed in Rigel's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Rigel expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation.
2 Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for Important Safety Information and full prescribing information.
Executing and Expanding on Key Value Drivers
Grow Global Sales
of TAVALISSE®
in ITP
Differentiated product in market with significant unmet need
Post-hoc data analysis being leveraged by field teams
Global collaborations with world
class pharmaceutical companies
Capitalize on wAIHA1 Opportunity
No FDA approved treatment and only product in a Phase 3 pivotal study
Significant synergies with ITP commercial business
Explore
Fostamatinib in
COVID-19 &
Beyond1
Immediate need to address
conditions caused by overactive
immune response to COVID-19
Pre-clinical data support exploration of fostamatinib
Ongoing trials with NIH/NHLBI and Imperial College London; evaluating a Rigel-led study
Expand
Pipeline Programs1
2 commercially attractive molecules in clinic
IRAK1/4 inhibitor PoM in Phase 1 human trial
RIP1 inhibitor completed Phase 1 human trial
Seek co-development/co- promotion agreement(s) to advance RIP1 and IRAK1/4
~$2B2
Potential $1B3
>$2B4
Substantial
M A R K E T O P P O R T U N I T Y
1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 3DelveInsight Research "Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia [wAIHA] - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast". 4Based on published 6.21 hospitalizations for each fatality and assumes at least 72K fatalities in the
3 period from Oct '20 - Dec '21; assumes treatment duration of twelve days per hospitalized patient. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.
Grow Global Sales of TAVALISSE® in ITP
Kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (cITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.
Select Important Safety Information
Adverse Reactions
Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).
Common adverse reactions (≥5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia.
5 Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.
Differentiated Product Gaining Momentum
Compelling Value Proposition
$1.1B U.S. ITP market1and growing ~10% annually;
$900M Ex-U.S. ITP market1
Novel mechanism of
action and only approved therapy to treat underlying cause of disease
Established Foundation
$15.0M net product sales in Q2 '20; 47% increase year
over year
Persistency rate (4-month
refill rate) 54%
Leverage Virtual Platform to
continue sales momentum
Significant Opportunity Ahead
Expect continued market share growth through sales, education, and ongoing data generation
78% response rate in
Phase 3 study when used
as 2nd line treatment
(based on post-hoc data
analysis)2,3
1Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 2Fostamatinib is an effective 2nd-line therapy in patients with immune
6
thrombocytopenia, British Journal of Haematology,3First-linetherapy with or without immunoglobulins. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit
1 Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients.
7 Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.
Novel Mechanism in ITP Treatment Landscape
No standard-of-care after 1st line (Steroids)
TPO-RA, thrombopoietin receptor agonist. 1. Ghanima W, et al. Blood. 2012;120(5):960-969. 2. Kistangari G, McCrae KR. Hematol Oncol Clin North Am. 2013;27(3):495-520. 3. WinRho® SDF [package insert]. Berwyn, PA: Aptevo BioTherapeutics, LLC; August 2016. 4. Mizutani H, et al. Blood. 1992;79(4):942-947. 5. Stasi R, et al. Blood. 2001;98(4):952-957. 6. TAVALISSE™ [package insert]. South San
8 Francisco, CA: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; April 2018. 7. NPLATE® [package insert]. Thousand Oaks, CA: Amgen, Inc.; October 2017. 8. PROMACTA® [package insert]. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis Pharmaceuticals; May 2018. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information
Encouraging Post-hoc Analysis of Early Lines1
Overall Response (>50,000/μL at any visit) by line of therapy1,2
• 78% overall response in Phase 3 trials
78%
(including extension phase) when used
as 2nd line treatment1,2
64%
• Adverse events in subgroup consistent
52%
54%
with TAVALISSE in placebo-controlled
trials
Rate
36%
• Most common were diarrhea and
Response
hypertension
• Early-line use supports growth in
persistency rate
• Recently published in well-known peer-
2nd Line
3rd Line
4th Line
5th Line
All Lines
reviewed journal - increase awareness3
(n=32)
(n=42)
(n=27)
(n=14)
(n=145)
1ASH 2019 Poster Presentation: Enhanced Responses to Fostamatinib as Second-Line Therapy and in Persistent Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Patients, ASH 2019 Poster Presentation.
9
2
First-line therapy: steroids with or without immunoglobulins. 3Fostamatinib is an effective 2nd-line therapy in patients with immune thrombocytopenia, British Journal of Haematology.
Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.
Expanding Tools to Support TAVALISSE
Evolving the use of data to help physicians make informed decisions
Virtual resources to support remote engagements with HCPs
1:1 meetings with physicians
In-services
Remote sampling program
Peer-to-peerspeaker programs
10 Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.comfor full prescribing information.
Now Available in Initial Ex-U.S. Markets
$900M Ex-US Market1
Canada
New Drug Submission (NDS) submitted, response expected early 2021
Aligned interests with world-class collaborators
Known and established in their respective regions
Market size and product are relevant for their portfolios
Europe
TAVLESSE® Launch in
Germany and the U.K.
Phased roll-out over next 18 months across Europe
Japan/Asia
Phase 3 clinical trial ongoing in Japanese patients
11
1 Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients.
Capitalize on wAIHA1 Opportunity
Leader in Development for wAIHA1 Treatment
Compelling Value Proposition
No FDA-approved therapy
creates a significant unmet
medical need
Only product in a Phase 3
pivotal trial provides a potentialfirst-mover-advantage
Strong Foundation
Encouraging response
rates and favorable safety
profile demonstrated in
Phase 2 clinical trial2
44 patients enrolled in Phase
3 as of August 4 (~50% of target enrollment) with 90+ sites mostly open
Significant Opportunity
Synergies with ITP create a
highly accretive opportunity
Established commercial
infrastructure
Same targeted physicians
Same product profile
1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review 2ASH 2019 Poster Presentation: Fostamatinib, a Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitor, for the Treatment
13 of Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA): Results of the Phase 2, Multicenter, Open-Label Study. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.
Attractive Opportunity in Warm AIHA
45,000 U.S. Adult AIHA Patients1
"Watchful Waiting"
≥ 2nd line
50%
therapy
~20-30%
~20-30%
Steroids
Patients cycle on and off treatment
(Similar to ITP)
Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) is characterized by the body's destruction of its own red blood cells
Symptoms include difficulty breathing, fatigue, dizziness, significant impact on QoL
14
1 Rigel AIHA Market Assessment - Mar 20, 2018
Phase 3 Clinical Trial Update
90-patient trial, randomized, placebo-controlled
44 patients enrolled as of August 4
Primary endpoint is durable response defined as:
Hgb >=10g/dL and >= 2g/dL greater than baseline
Finalizing durability measure - expected to set standard for endpoints in future trials
>90 trial sites in 22 countries and adding incremental sites
Sites mostly open and enrolling following temporary postponement due to COVID-19
Encouraging Phase 2 Data1
44% response rate (48% including week 30 responder)
Increase in Hgb generally sustained
Primary endpoint response defined as:
Hgb >= 10g/dL and >= 2g/dL greater than baseline
AEs manageable and consistent safety database of 3,500+ patients
1 ASH 2019 Poster Presentation: Fostamatinib, a Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA): Results of the Phase 2,
15 Multicenter, Open-Label Study.
Explore TAVALISSE in COVID-19 & Beyond
Seeking to Make a Difference in COVID-191
Compelling Value Proposition
Global need to address life- threatening conditions caused by overactive immune response to COVID-192
Clear scientific rationale for
SYK-inhibitionas a potential therapeutic approach toCOVID-19related conditions2
Strong Foundation
Encouraging pre-clinical
data support exploration of fostamatinib in COVID-193
MOA and safety profile4 well understood based on numerous clinical trials
Approved product in the
U.S. and E.U. (for adult chronic ITP) - quick to patients, if approved
Significant Opportunity
Ongoing trials with NIH/NHLBI and Imperial College London
Evaluating plans for Rigel-led
study
Leverage COVID-19
studies to expand
development into non-
COVID related ARDS
1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review 2Fu Y. et al. Understanding SARS-CoV-2-Mediated Inflammatory Responses: From Mechanisms to Potential
17 Therapeutic Tools. Virologica Sinica. March 3, 2020 3Rigel internal data 4Safety data does not include COVID-19 diagnosed patients.
COVID-19 Disease Progression
Immuno-modulators (e.g. Fostamatinib)
Antivirals (e.g. Remdesivir)
18 Adapted from Subbarao et al. Immunity Published online: May 19, 2020
Clear Scientific Rationale to Explore SYK-Inhibition
SYK known to mediate aspects of COVID-19 pathogenesis2,3
1
1
1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review 2Fu Y. et al. Understanding SARS-CoV-2-Mediated Inflammatory Responses: From Mechanisms to
19
Potential Therapeutic Tools. Virologica Sinica. March 3, 2020 3Nadeem A. et al. Inhibition of spleen tyrosine kinase signaling protects against acute lung injury through blockade of NADPH
oxidase and IL-17A in neutrophils and γδ T cells respectively in mice. International Immunopharmacology 68 (2019) 39-47.
Pre-clinical Studies of R406 (active metabolite of fostamatinib) in Murine Model of ARDS-like Disease1
Prevented ARDS-like pathology
Neutrophil lung infiltration and
In LPS-induced lung injury
activation, IL-17 production are
model, mice treated w/R406
in the lung
inhibited
had greater survival rate
Neutrophil
Neutrophil
infiltration
activation
IL-17 production
201Ahmed Nadeem et al. International Immunopharmacology 68 (2019) 39-47
Institutional Research Underscores Potential for Fostamatinib in COVID-19
Recent research led-bywell-respected institutions support exploration of
fostamatinib in COVID-19 patients
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Amsterdam University Medical Center at the
and Harvard1
University of Amsterdam2
1Alimova M. et al. A High Content Screen for Mucin-1-Reducing Compounds Identifies Fostamatinib as a Candidate for Rapid Repurposing for Acute Lung Injury during the COVID-19 pandemic. bioRxiv
21June 30, 2020.2Hoepel W. et al. Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG from severely ill COVID-19 patients promotes macrophage hyper-inflammatory responses. bioRxiv July 13, 2020 doi: 1/2020.07.13.190140.
NIH/NHLBI Clinical Trial Design
Conducted at NIH Clinical Center and Inova Health System Hospitals1
Hospitalized
COVID-19
Patients
R A N D O M I Z E D 1 : 1
ARM 1
Fostamatinib (150mg 2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care2
30 patients/arm
ARM 2
Placebo + Standard of Care2 (for 14 days)
Objectives
Primary:
Evaluate the safety of fostamatinib compared to placebo for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Secondary:
Assess the early efficacy and clinically relevant measures of disease progression.
1Inova Fairfax Hospital, and potentially other Inova hospitals. 2Standard of care includes any treatments currently in use to treat the underlying disease, or comorbidities associated with
22 COVID-19 (eg, remdesivir).
Imperial College London Clinical Trial Design
Lead Investigator - Dr. Nichola Cooper (Imperial College London)
Hospitalized
COVID-19
Patients
R A N D O M I Z E D 1 : 1 : 1
ARM 1
ARM 2
ARM 3
Stage 1: 57 patients/arm Stage 2: 95 patients/arm
Fostamatinib (150mg 2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care1
Ruxolitinib (2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care1
Standard of Care1 (for 14 days)
Endpoints
Primary:
Reduce proportion of hospitalized patients progressing from mild to severe COVID-19 pneumonia
Secondary:
Resolution of respiratory failure within 14 days defined as patients who discontinued high- flow oxygen, NIPPV, or mechanical ventilation.
231Standard of care includes any treatments currently in use to treat the underlying disease, or comorbidities associated with COVID-19 (eg, dexamethasone).
Opportunity in COVID-19 and Beyond
Potential for use in prevention and treatment of COVID-191 related conditions (e.g. ARDS)
Explore potential benefit in a wide range of mild to severe patients
Positioned to pursue pneumonia and ARDS not related to COVID-19
Potentially life-threatening condition and currently no FDA-approved therapy
Over 1.3M patients annually are hospitalized and at risk of ARDS2; 200,000 develop ARDS3
Leverage preclinical and COVID-19 clinical work to support development
Expected exclusivity for TAVALISSE (fostamatinib) until 2032
1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2011 Feb 15;183(4):462-70.3Anesthesiology. 2014 May;120(5):1168-81.
24 Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.
Expand Pipeline Programs
Expand Pipeline Development
Compelling Value Proposition
Rich history of research
and development
Focused on inhibition of
signaling pathways that are
critical to immune- mediated diseases
Strong Foundation
3 clinical programs
ongoing:
SYK, IRAK1/4, RIP1
4 pathway inhibitors
out-licensed
JAK*AXL
Significant Opportunity
Seek co-development/Co- Promotion agreement for RIP1 and/or IRAK1/4
Investigator sponsored-trialin
other indications
Maximize asset value through optionality in development approach
-
Large or small markets
-
Company-sponsored, co-
development with pharma
MDM2JAK*
partner, out-license
- Domestic versus global markets
26
* Rigel has two different JAK molecules in development with separate pharmaceutical companies.
Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information
Broad Potential in Targeted Immune Pathways
SYK
IRAK 1/41
RIP11
Inhibition of SYK, IRAK1/4, and RIP1 could have an impact in a broad range of immune-mediated diseases:
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
ARDS
AIHA
Lupus
Psoriatic Arthritis
CLL
AML
ITP
Psoriasis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Alzheimer's
Gouty Arthritis
Dermatomyositis
Multiple Sclerosis
GvHD
27
1 Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review.
IRAK1/4 Inhibitor Program
R8351 is the only dual inhibitor of IRAK1 and IRAK4
Shown, preclinically, to block inflammatory cytokine production in response to TLR and IL-1R family signaling
Phase 1 Study Results of R835
In LPS Challenge Proof-of-Mechanism (PoM) human study showed inhibition of cytokine production
Shown to be tolerated in healthy subjects
Encouraging PK characteristics
28
1 R835 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA.
R8351 Proof-of-Mechanism Human Study
LPS administered i.v. to trigger a proinflammatory response (n=8/group)
Subjects administered R835 showed inhibition of IL-6 and TNFa production2
Data highlighted in 2 oral and 2 poster presentations at European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) 2020 E-Congress
cytokine concentration
Placebo Group
IL-6
TNFa
LPS
challenge
Placebo
dose
R835 Group
IL-6
TNFa
LPS
challenge
R835 dose
time (hour)
Individual cytokine profile
Group average profile
29
1
R835 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA.
2
Rigel Internal Data
RIP1 Inhibitor Program
RIP1 is a key driver of necroptosis, a type of regulated cell death
Triggers inflammation in response to molecules from the ruptured cells
Can progress to tissue damage in inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases
R5521, systemic RIP1 inhibitor, in Phase 1 trial
14-hourhalf-life may be suitable for once-a-day formulation
Multiple lead chemical series of CNS- penetrant RIP1 inhibitors identified
Select candidate in 2020 for clinical studies
30
1 R552 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA.
Robust Results from RIP1-Mediated Murine Model
R5521 is shown to prevent joint/skin inflammation and tissue damage in a dose-dependent manner2
Other tissue inflammation assessments in progress
Joint inflammation
Prophylactic treatment
60
Joints - Total(Startshistologyat day 35)score
(inflammation,cleVeh
fibrosis, synovial hyperplasia)
6
50
R552 10 mg/kg bid
*
R552 30 mg/kg bid
weight
5
grade
body
40
30
Histology
4
2
Relative
3
20
1
10
0
0
7
1 4
8 1
5 8
2 5
9 2
6 9
3 6
0 3
7 0
4 7
1
4
8
3
4 4
4 5
5 5
6 6
6 7
7 cpdm7 8 8
9 9
9 0
cpdm0
1
1
1
Littermate
Sharpin
1
1
10
1 1
1
control
Sharpin
VehicleDay
R552 30 mg/kg
Skin inflammation
Prophylactic treatment
16
(Starts at day 35)
1
Vehicle
severe dermatitis
14
R552 10 mg/kg bid
1
score (A.U.)
R552 30 mg/kg bid
12
10
8
severity
without
6
Total
4
animals
2
%
0
37
1
4
8
1
5
58
5
9
2
6
9
3
6
0 3
7 0
4 7
1
4
8
4
4
4
5
5
626
6
7
7 7
8
8
9 9
9
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
Day
R552 dosing start: day 35
20
31
1
R552 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA.
2
Rigel Internal Data
eight
15
Therapeutic treatment
(Starts at day 55)
Vehicle
R552 30 mg/kg bid
Therapeutic treatment
16
(Starts at day 55)
1
Vehicle
(A.U.)e
dermatitisre
1
14
R552 30 mg/kg bid
12
Financials
Dean Schorno
32
Q2 2020 Commercial Highlights
$15.0M in net product sales
1,632 total bottles shipped
1,515 shipped to patients & clinics
117 bottle increase in distribution channels1
LTD Net Product Sales ($M)
$15.0
$13.8
$12.7
$11.7
$10.2
$8.1
$7.3
$4.9
$1.8
Q2 '18
Q3 '18
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
1 708 total bottles remained in distribution channels at June 30, 2020. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing
33 information
Q2 2020 Financial Results
3 Months Ended June 30,
6 Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
Product Sales, Net
$
14,974
$
10,173
$
27,654
$
18,227
Contract revenues from collaborations
1,047
234
44,128
4,804
Total revenues
16,021
10,407
71,782
23,031
Costs and expenses:
• Cash & short-term
investment balance
totaled $92.5M as of
June 30, 2020
In May 2020, accessed
Cost of product sales Research and development
Selling, general and administrative
Total costs and expenses Income (loss) from operations Interest income
Interest expense
Net income (loss)
279
311
434
418
14,214
13,226
30,363
24,175
18,920
18,209
37,350
38,155
33,413
31,746
68,147
62,748
( 17,392 )
( 21,339 )
3,635
( 39,717 )
169
733
527
1,513
( 353 )
-
( 495 )
-
( 17,576 )
( 20,606 )
3,667
( 38,204 )
•
$10.0 million tranche
from $60.0 million term
loan credit facility.
Have access to an
additional $40.0 million
subject to the
achievement of
Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $
( 0.10 ) $
( 0.12 ) $
0.02
$
( 0.23 )
certain conditions
34 Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.
Executing and Expanding on Key Value Drivers
Grow Global Sales
of TAVALISSE®
in ITP
Increase use in earlier lines of therapy
Leverage post-hoc data analysis
Grifols executing on recent product launch in Germany and the UK
Capitalize on wAIHA1 Opportunity
Sites are reopened and enrolling
As COVID-19 conditions normalize, plan to regain enrollment momentum quickly and efficiently in the existing >90 trial sites in 22 countries
Explore
Fostamatinib in
COVID-19 &
Beyond1
Support clinical trial work of the NIH/NHLBI and Imperial College London
Evaluating Rigel-led study
Expand
Pipeline Programs1
Seek co-development/co- promotion agreement(s) to advance RIP1 and IRAK1/4
Select CNS molecule for RIP1 program
~$2B2
Potential $1B3
>$2B4
M A R K E T O P P O R T U N I T Y
Substantial
1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 3DelveInsight
35
Research "Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia [wAIHA] - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast". 4Based on published 6.21 hospitalizations for each fatality and assumes at least 72K fatalities in the
period from Oct '20 - Dec '21; assumes treatment duration of twelve days per hospitalized patient. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing
information.
Thank You.
RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
1180 Veterans Boulevard South San Francisco, CA 94080 www.rigel.com
TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.
Important Safety Information
Warnings and Precautions
Hypertension can occur with TAVALISSE treatment. Patients with pre-existing hypertension may be more susceptible to the hypertensive effects. Monitor blood pressure every 2 weeks until stable, then monthly, and adjust or initiate antihypertensive therapy for blood pressure control maintenance during therapy. If increased blood pressure persists, TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation may be required.
Elevated liver function tests (LFTs), mainly ALT and AST, can occur with TAVALISSE. Monitor LFTs monthly during treatment. If ALT or AST increase to >3 x upper limit of normal, manage hepatotoxicity using TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation.
Diarrhea occurred in 31% of patients and severe diarrhea occurred in 1% of patients treated with TAVALISSE. Monitor patients for the development of diarrhea and manage using supportive care measures early after the onset of symptoms. If diarrhea becomes severe (≥Grade 3), interrupt, reduce dose or discontinue TAVALISSE.
Neutropenia occurred in 6% of patients treated with TAVALISSE; febrile neutropenia occurred in 1% of patients. Monitor the ANC monthly and for infection during treatment. Manage toxicity with TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation.
TAVALISSE can cause fetal harm when administered to pregnant women. Advise pregnant women the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose. Verify pregnancy status prior to initiating TAVALISSE. It is unknown if TAVALISSE or its metabolite is present in human milk. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise a lactating woman not to breastfeed during TAVALISSE treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose.
Concomitant use of TAVALISSE with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors increases exposure to the major active metabolite of TAVALISSE (R406), which may increase the risk of adverse reactions. Monitor for toxicities that may require a reduction in TAVALISSE dose.
It is not recommended to use TAVALISSE with strong CYP3A4 inducers, as concomitant use reduces exposure to R406.
Concomitant use of TAVALISSE may increase concentrations of some CYP3A4 substrate drugs and may require a dose reduction of the CYP3A4 substrate drug.
Concomitant use of TAVALISSE may increase concentrations of BCRP substrate drugs (eg, rosuvastatin) and P-Glycoprotein(P-gp) substrate drugs (eg, digoxin), which may require a dose reduction of the BCRP and P-gp substrate drug.
Adverse Reactions
Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).
Common adverse reactions (≥5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 21:44:02 UTC