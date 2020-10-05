Log in
Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation - October 2020

10/05/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Corporate Presentation

O c t o b e r 2 0 2 0

Forward-Looking Statement

These slides contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the commercial success of TAVALISSE® in the U.S.; Rigel's efforts to expand fostamatinib use in earlier lines and to expand its salesforce in key markets; expectations related to the market opportunity for ITP in the global market, including Rigel's ability to grow TAVALISSE sales in the U.S. and global ITP markets; the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Rigel's business and operations; the utility of fostamatinib in other indications, including warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and Rigel's ability to complete enrollment of trials therefore; Rigel's ability to further its pipeline; the scientific rationale for exploring use of fostamatinib to treat COVID-19 and related conditions; Rigel's plans to support clinical trials sponsored by the NIH/NHLBI and Imperial College London; the potential clinical benefit of fostamatinib in COVID-19 patients and the prevention of ARDS; the role of SYK inhibition in potentially improving

outcomes in COVID-19 patients; and Rigel's partnering efforts; and, Rigel's expected operating results for the

quarter ending June 30, 2020 including net sales and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Any statements contained in these slides that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "expects," "potential," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Rigel's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties.

There are a number of important factors that could cause Rigel's results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the timing and success of clinical trials and other risks detailed in Rigel's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Rigel expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation.

2 Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for Important Safety Information and full prescribing information.

Executing and Expanding on Key Value Drivers

Grow Global Sales

of TAVALISSE®

in ITP

Differentiated product in market with significant unmet need

Post-hoc data analysis being leveraged by field teams

Global collaborations with world

class pharmaceutical companies

Capitalize on wAIHA1 Opportunity

No FDA approved treatment and only product in a Phase 3 pivotal study

Significant synergies with ITP commercial business

Explore

Fostamatinib in

COVID-19 &

Beyond1

Immediate need to address

conditions caused by overactive

immune response to COVID-19

Pre-clinical data support exploration of fostamatinib

Ongoing trials with NIH/NHLBI and Imperial College London; evaluating a Rigel-led study

Expand

Pipeline Programs1

2 commercially attractive molecules in clinic

  • IRAK1/4 inhibitor PoM in Phase 1 human trial
  • RIP1 inhibitor completed Phase 1 human trial

Seek co-development/co- promotion agreement(s) to advance RIP1 and IRAK1/4

~$2B2

Potential $1B3

>$2B4

Substantial

M A R K E T O P P O R T U N I T Y

1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 3DelveInsight Research "Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia [wAIHA] - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast". 4Based on published 6.21 hospitalizations for each fatality and assumes at least 72K fatalities in the

3 period from Oct '20 - Dec '21; assumes treatment duration of twelve days per hospitalized patient. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Grow Global Sales of TAVALISSE® in ITP

Kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (cITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Select Important Safety Information

Adverse Reactions

  • Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).
  • Common adverse reactions (≥5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia.

5 Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Differentiated Product Gaining Momentum

Compelling Value Proposition

$1.1B U.S. ITP market1 and growing ~10% annually;

$900M Ex-U.S. ITP market1

Novel mechanism of

action and only approved therapy to treat underlying cause of disease

Established Foundation

$15.0M net product sales in Q2 '20; 47% increase year

over year

Persistency rate (4-month

refill rate) 54%

Leverage Virtual Platform to

continue sales momentum

Significant Opportunity Ahead

Expect continued market share growth through sales, education, and ongoing data generation

78% response rate in

Phase 3 study when used

as 2nd line treatment

(based on post-hoc data

analysis)2,3

1Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 2Fostamatinib is an effective 2nd-line therapy in patients with immune

6

thrombocytopenia, British Journal of Haematology, 3First-linetherapy with or without immunoglobulins. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit

www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Attractive Market with Multiple Entry Points

81,300 U.S. Adult cITP Patients1

"Watchful

Waiting"

43,900

Addressable

21,300 Market (Options

Post-Steroids)

16,100

Steroids

Cycling on and off treatment

Patient Population by Line of Therapy

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

11,300

4,000

2,000

5,200

2,600

2,200

0

2L

3L

4L

5L+

>75% of the addressable

market

1 Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients.

7 Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Novel Mechanism in ITP Treatment Landscape

No standard-of-care after 1st line (Steroids)

TPO-RA, thrombopoietin receptor agonist. 1. Ghanima W, et al. Blood. 2012;120(5):960-969. 2. Kistangari G, McCrae KR. Hematol Oncol Clin North Am. 2013;27(3):495-520. 3. WinRho® SDF [package insert]. Berwyn, PA: Aptevo BioTherapeutics, LLC; August 2016. 4. Mizutani H, et al. Blood. 1992;79(4):942-947. 5. Stasi R, et al. Blood. 2001;98(4):952-957. 6. TAVALISSE™ [package insert]. South San

8 Francisco, CA: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; April 2018. 7. NPLATE® [package insert]. Thousand Oaks, CA: Amgen, Inc.; October 2017. 8. PROMACTA® [package insert]. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis Pharmaceuticals; May 2018. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information

Encouraging Post-hoc Analysis of Early Lines1

Overall Response (>50,000/μL at any visit) by line of therapy1,2

78% overall response in Phase 3 trials

78%

(including extension phase) when used

as 2nd line treatment1,2

64%

Adverse events in subgroup consistent

52%

54%

with TAVALISSE in placebo-controlled

trials

Rate

36%

Most common were diarrhea and

Response

hypertension

Early-line use supports growth in

persistency rate

Recently published in well-known peer-

2nd Line

3rd Line

4th Line

5th Line

All Lines

reviewed journal - increase awareness3

(n=32)

(n=42)

(n=27)

(n=14)

(n=145)

1 ASH 2019 Poster Presentation: Enhanced Responses to Fostamatinib as Second-Line Therapy and in Persistent Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Patients, ASH 2019 Poster Presentation.

9

2

First-line therapy: steroids with or without immunoglobulins. 3Fostamatinib is an effective 2nd-line therapy in patients with immune thrombocytopenia, British Journal of Haematology.

Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Expanding Tools to Support TAVALISSE

Evolving the use of data to help physicians make informed decisions

Virtual resources to support remote engagements with HCPs

  • 1:1 meetings with physicians
  • In-services
    • Remote sampling program
    • Peer-to-peerspeaker programs

10 Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.comfor full prescribing information.

Now Available in Initial Ex-U.S. Markets

$900M Ex-US Market1

Canada

New Drug Submission (NDS) submitted, response expected early 2021

Aligned interests with world-class collaborators

  • Known and established in their respective regions
  • Market size and product are relevant for their portfolios

Europe

TAVLESSE® Launch in

Germany and the U.K.

Phased roll-out over next 18 months across Europe

Japan/Asia

Phase 3 clinical trial ongoing in Japanese patients

11

1 Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients.

Capitalize on wAIHA1 Opportunity

Leader in Development for wAIHA1 Treatment

Compelling Value Proposition

No FDA-approved therapy

creates a significant unmet

medical need

Only product in a Phase 3

pivotal trial provides a potential first-mover-advantage

Strong Foundation

Encouraging response

rates and favorable safety

profile demonstrated in

Phase 2 clinical trial2

44 patients enrolled in Phase

3 as of August 4 (~50% of target enrollment) with 90+ sites mostly open

Significant Opportunity

Synergies with ITP create a

highly accretive opportunity

Established commercial

infrastructure

Same targeted physicians

Same product profile

1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review 2ASH 2019 Poster Presentation: Fostamatinib, a Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitor, for the Treatment

13 of Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA): Results of the Phase 2, Multicenter, Open-Label Study. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Attractive Opportunity in Warm AIHA

45,000 U.S. Adult AIHA Patients1

"Watchful Waiting"

≥ 2nd line

50%

therapy

~20-30%

~20-30%

Steroids

Patients cycle on and off treatment

(Similar to ITP)

Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) is characterized by the body's destruction of its own red blood cells

Symptoms include difficulty breathing, fatigue, dizziness, significant impact on QoL

14

1 Rigel AIHA Market Assessment - Mar 20, 2018

Phase 3 Clinical Trial Update

90-patient trial, randomized, placebo-controlled

  • 44 patients enrolled as of August 4

Primary endpoint is durable response defined as:

  • Hgb >=10g/dL and >= 2g/dL greater than baseline
  • Finalizing durability measure - expected to set standard for endpoints in future trials

>90 trial sites in 22 countries and adding incremental sites

  • Sites mostly open and enrolling following temporary postponement due to COVID-19

Encouraging Phase 2 Data1

44% response rate (48% including week 30 responder)

  • Increase in Hgb generally sustained

Primary endpoint response defined as:

  • Hgb >= 10g/dL and >= 2g/dL greater than baseline

AEs manageable and consistent safety database of 3,500+ patients

1 ASH 2019 Poster Presentation: Fostamatinib, a Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA): Results of the Phase 2,

15 Multicenter, Open-Label Study.

Explore TAVALISSE in COVID-19 & Beyond

Seeking to Make a Difference in COVID-191

Compelling Value Proposition

Global need to address life- threatening conditions caused by overactive immune response to COVID-192

Clear scientific rationale for

SYK-inhibitionas a potential therapeutic approach to COVID-19related conditions2

Strong Foundation

Encouraging pre-clinical

data support exploration of fostamatinib in COVID-193

MOA and safety profile4 well understood based on numerous clinical trials

Approved product in the

U.S. and E.U. (for adult chronic ITP) - quick to patients, if approved

Significant Opportunity

Ongoing trials with NIH/NHLBI and Imperial College London

Evaluating plans for Rigel-led

study

Leverage COVID-19

studies to expand

development into non-

COVID related ARDS

1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review 2Fu Y. et al. Understanding SARS-CoV-2-Mediated Inflammatory Responses: From Mechanisms to Potential

17 Therapeutic Tools. Virologica Sinica. March 3, 2020 3Rigel internal data 4Safety data does not include COVID-19 diagnosed patients.

COVID-19 Disease Progression

Immuno-modulators (e.g. Fostamatinib)

Antivirals (e.g. Remdesivir)

18 Adapted from Subbarao et al. Immunity Published online: May 19, 2020

Clear Scientific Rationale to Explore SYK-Inhibition

SYK known to mediate aspects of COVID-19 pathogenesis2,3

1

1

1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review 2Fu Y. et al. Understanding SARS-CoV-2-Mediated Inflammatory Responses: From Mechanisms to

19

Potential Therapeutic Tools. Virologica Sinica. March 3, 2020 3Nadeem A. et al. Inhibition of spleen tyrosine kinase signaling protects against acute lung injury through blockade of NADPH

oxidase and IL-17A in neutrophils and γδ T cells respectively in mice. International Immunopharmacology 68 (2019) 39-47.

Pre-clinical Studies of R406 (active metabolite of fostamatinib) in Murine Model of ARDS-like Disease1

Prevented ARDS-like pathology

Neutrophil lung infiltration and

In LPS-induced lung injury

activation, IL-17 production are

model, mice treated w/R406

in the lung

inhibited

had greater survival rate

Neutrophil

Neutrophil

infiltration

activation

IL-17 production

20 1Ahmed Nadeem et al. International Immunopharmacology 68 (2019) 39-47

Institutional Research Underscores Potential for Fostamatinib in COVID-19

Recent research led-bywell-respected institutions support exploration of

fostamatinib in COVID-19 patients

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Amsterdam University Medical Center at the

and Harvard1

University of Amsterdam2

1Alimova M. et al. A High Content Screen for Mucin-1-Reducing Compounds Identifies Fostamatinib as a Candidate for Rapid Repurposing for Acute Lung Injury during the COVID-19 pandemic. bioRxiv

21 June 30, 2020. 2Hoepel W. et al. Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG from severely ill COVID-19 patients promotes macrophage hyper-inflammatory responses. bioRxiv July 13, 2020 doi: 1/2020.07.13.190140.

NIH/NHLBI Clinical Trial Design

Conducted at NIH Clinical Center and Inova Health System Hospitals1

Hospitalized

COVID-19

Patients

R A N D O M I Z E D 1 : 1

ARM 1

Fostamatinib (150mg 2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care2

30 patients/arm

ARM 2

Placebo + Standard of Care2 (for 14 days)

Objectives

Primary:

Evaluate the safety of fostamatinib compared to placebo for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Secondary:

Assess the early efficacy and clinically relevant measures of disease progression.

1Inova Fairfax Hospital, and potentially other Inova hospitals. 2Standard of care includes any treatments currently in use to treat the underlying disease, or comorbidities associated with

22 COVID-19 (eg, remdesivir).

Imperial College London Clinical Trial Design

Lead Investigator - Dr. Nichola Cooper (Imperial College London)

Hospitalized

COVID-19

Patients

R A N D O M I Z E D 1 : 1 : 1

ARM 1

ARM 2

ARM 3

Stage 1: 57 patients/arm Stage 2: 95 patients/arm

Fostamatinib (150mg 2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care1

Ruxolitinib (2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care1

Standard of Care1 (for 14 days)

Endpoints

Primary:

Reduce proportion of hospitalized patients progressing from mild to severe COVID-19 pneumonia

Secondary:

Resolution of respiratory failure within 14 days defined as patients who discontinued high- flow oxygen, NIPPV, or mechanical ventilation.

23 1Standard of care includes any treatments currently in use to treat the underlying disease, or comorbidities associated with COVID-19 (eg, dexamethasone).

Opportunity in COVID-19 and Beyond

Potential for use in prevention and treatment of COVID-191 related conditions (e.g. ARDS)

  • Explore potential benefit in a wide range of mild to severe patients

Positioned to pursue pneumonia and ARDS not related to COVID-19

  • Potentially life-threatening condition and currently no FDA-approved therapy
  • Over 1.3M patients annually are hospitalized and at risk of ARDS2; 200,000 develop ARDS3
  • Leverage preclinical and COVID-19 clinical work to support development
  • Expected exclusivity for TAVALISSE (fostamatinib) until 2032

1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2011 Feb 15;183(4):462-70.3Anesthesiology. 2014 May;120(5):1168-81.

24 Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Expand Pipeline Programs

Expand Pipeline Development

Compelling Value Proposition

Rich history of research

and development

Focused on inhibition of

signaling pathways that are

critical to immune- mediated diseases

Strong Foundation

3 clinical programs

ongoing:

SYK, IRAK1/4, RIP1

4 pathway inhibitors

out-licensed

JAK*AXL

Significant Opportunity

Seek co-development/Co- Promotion agreement for RIP1 and/or IRAK1/4

Investigator sponsored-trialin

other indications

Maximize asset value through optionality in development approach

-

Large or small markets

-

Company-sponsored, co-

development with pharma

MDM2JAK*

partner, out-license

- Domestic versus global markets

26

* Rigel has two different JAK molecules in development with separate pharmaceutical companies.

Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information

Broad Potential in Targeted Immune Pathways

SYK

IRAK 1/41

RIP11

Inhibition of SYK, IRAK1/4, and RIP1 could have an impact in a broad range of immune-mediated diseases:

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

ARDS

AIHA

Lupus

Psoriatic Arthritis

CLL

AML

ITP

Psoriasis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Alzheimer's

Gouty Arthritis

Dermatomyositis

Multiple Sclerosis

GvHD

27

1 Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review.

IRAK1/4 Inhibitor Program

  • R8351 is the only dual inhibitor of IRAK1 and IRAK4
    • Shown, preclinically, to block inflammatory cytokine production in response to TLR and IL-1R family signaling
  • Phase 1 Study Results of R835
    • In LPS Challenge Proof-of-Mechanism (PoM) human study showed inhibition of cytokine production
    • Shown to be tolerated in healthy subjects
    • Encouraging PK characteristics

28

1 R835 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA.

R8351 Proof-of-Mechanism Human Study

  • LPS administered i.v. to trigger a proinflammatory response (n=8/group)
  • Subjects administered R835 showed inhibition of IL-6 and TNFa production2
  • Data highlighted in 2 oral and 2 poster presentations at European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) 2020 E-Congress

cytokine concentration

Placebo Group

IL-6

TNFa

LPS

challenge

Placebo

dose

R835 Group

IL-6

TNFa

LPS

challenge

R835 dose

time (hour)

Individual cytokine profile

Group average profile

29

1

R835 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA.

2

Rigel Internal Data

RIP1 Inhibitor Program

  • RIP1 is a key driver of necroptosis, a type of regulated cell death
    • Triggers inflammation in response to molecules from the ruptured cells
    • Can progress to tissue damage in inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases
  • R5521, systemic RIP1 inhibitor, in Phase 1 trial
    • 14-hourhalf-life may be suitable for once-a-day formulation
  • Multiple lead chemical series of CNS- penetrant RIP1 inhibitors identified
    • Select candidate in 2020 for clinical studies

30

1 R552 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA.

Robust Results from RIP1-Mediated Murine Model

  • R5521 is shown to prevent joint/skin inflammation and tissue damage in a dose-dependent manner2
  • Other tissue inflammation assessments in progress

Joint inflammation

Prophylactic treatment

60

Joints - Total(Startshistologyat day 35)score

(inflammation,cleVeh

fibrosis, synovial hyperplasia)

6

50

R552 10 mg/kg bid

*

R552 30 mg/kg bid

weight

5

grade

body

40

30

Histology

4

2

Relative

3

20

1

10

0

0

7

1 4

8 1

5 8

2 5

9 2

6 9

3 6

0 3

7 0

4 7

1

4

8

3

4 4

4 5

5 5

6 6

6 7

7 cpdm7 8 8

9 9

9 0

cpdm0

1

1

1

Littermate

Sharpin

1

1

10

1 1

1

control

Sharpin

VehicleDay

R552 30 mg/kg

Skin inflammation

Prophylactic treatment

16

(Starts at day 35)

1

Vehicle

severe dermatitis

14

R552 10 mg/kg bid

1

score (A.U.)

R552 30 mg/kg bid

12

10

8

severity

without

6

Total

4

animals

2

%

0

37

1

4

8

1

5

58

5

9

2

6

9

3

6

0 3

7 0

4 7

1

4

8

4

4

4

5

5

626

6

7

7 7

8

8

9 9

9

0

0

0

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

Day

R552 dosing start: day 35

20

31

1

R552 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA.

2

Rigel Internal Data

eight

15

Therapeutic treatment

(Starts at day 55)

Vehicle

R552 30 mg/kg bid

Therapeutic treatment

16

(Starts at day 55)

1

Vehicle

(A.U.)e

dermatitisre

1

14

R552 30 mg/kg bid

12

Financials

Dean Schorno

32

Q2 2020 Commercial Highlights

  • $15.0M in net product sales
  • 1,632 total bottles shipped
    • 1,515 shipped to patients & clinics
    • 117 bottle increase in distribution channels1

LTD Net Product Sales ($M)

$15.0

$13.8

$12.7

$11.7

$10.2

$8.1

$7.3

$4.9

$1.8

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

1 708 total bottles remained in distribution channels at June 30, 2020. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing

33 information

Q2 2020 Financial Results

3 Months Ended June 30,

6 Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues

Product Sales, Net

$

14,974

$

10,173

$

27,654

$

18,227

Contract revenues from collaborations

1,047

234

44,128

4,804

Total revenues

16,021

10,407

71,782

23,031

Costs and expenses:

Cash & short-term

investment balance

totaled $92.5M as of

June 30, 2020

In May 2020, accessed

Cost of product sales Research and development

Selling, general and administrative

Total costs and expenses Income (loss) from operations Interest income

Interest expense

Net income (loss)

279

311

434

418

14,214

13,226

30,363

24,175

18,920

18,209

37,350

38,155

33,413

31,746

68,147

62,748

( 17,392 )

( 21,339 )

3,635

( 39,717 )

169

733

527

1,513

( 353 )

-

( 495 )

-

( 17,576 )

( 20,606 )

3,667

( 38,204 )

$10.0 million tranche

from $60.0 million term

loan credit facility.

Have access to an

additional $40.0 million

subject to the

achievement of

Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $

( 0.10 ) $

( 0.12 ) $

0.02

$

( 0.23 )

certain conditions

34 Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Executing and Expanding on Key Value Drivers

Grow Global Sales

of TAVALISSE®

in ITP

Increase use in earlier lines of therapy

Leverage post-hoc data analysis

Grifols executing on recent product launch in Germany and the UK

Capitalize on wAIHA1 Opportunity

Sites are reopened and enrolling

As COVID-19 conditions normalize, plan to regain enrollment momentum quickly and efficiently in the existing >90 trial sites in 22 countries

Explore

Fostamatinib in

COVID-19 &

Beyond1

Support clinical trial work of the NIH/NHLBI and Imperial College London

Evaluating Rigel-led study

Expand

Pipeline Programs1

Seek co-development/co- promotion agreement(s) to advance RIP1 and IRAK1/4

Select CNS molecule for RIP1 program

~$2B2

Potential $1B3

>$2B4

M A R K E T O P P O R T U N I T Y

Substantial

1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 3DelveInsight

35

Research "Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia [wAIHA] - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast". 4Based on published 6.21 hospitalizations for each fatality and assumes at least 72K fatalities in the

period from Oct '20 - Dec '21; assumes treatment duration of twelve days per hospitalized patient. Please see slides 37 & 38 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing

information.

Thank You.

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

1180 Veterans Boulevard South San Francisco, CA 94080 www.rigel.com

TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) Tablets

Indication and Important Safety Information

Indication

TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Important Safety Information

Warnings and Precautions

  • Hypertension can occur with TAVALISSE treatment. Patients with pre-existing hypertension may be more susceptible to the hypertensive effects. Monitor blood pressure every 2 weeks until stable, then monthly, and adjust or initiate antihypertensive therapy for blood pressure control maintenance during therapy. If increased blood pressure persists, TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation may be required.
  • Elevated liver function tests (LFTs), mainly ALT and AST, can occur with TAVALISSE. Monitor LFTs monthly during treatment. If ALT or AST increase to >3 x upper limit of normal, manage hepatotoxicity using TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation.
  • Diarrhea occurred in 31% of patients and severe diarrhea occurred in 1% of patients treated with TAVALISSE. Monitor patients for the development of diarrhea and manage using supportive care measures early after the onset of symptoms. If diarrhea becomes severe (≥Grade 3), interrupt, reduce dose or discontinue TAVALISSE.
  • Neutropenia occurred in 6% of patients treated with TAVALISSE; febrile neutropenia occurred in 1% of patients. Monitor the ANC monthly and for infection during treatment. Manage toxicity with TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation.
  • TAVALISSE can cause fetal harm when administered to pregnant women. Advise pregnant women the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose. Verify pregnancy status prior to initiating TAVALISSE. It is unknown if TAVALISSE or its metabolite is present in human milk. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise a lactating woman not to breastfeed during TAVALISSE treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose.

37

TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) Tablets

Important Safety Information (cont.)

Drug Interactions

  • Concomitant use of TAVALISSE with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors increases exposure to the major active metabolite of TAVALISSE (R406), which may increase the risk of adverse reactions. Monitor for toxicities that may require a reduction in TAVALISSE dose.
  • It is not recommended to use TAVALISSE with strong CYP3A4 inducers, as concomitant use reduces exposure to R406.
  • Concomitant use of TAVALISSE may increase concentrations of some CYP3A4 substrate drugs and may require a dose reduction of the CYP3A4 substrate drug.
  • Concomitant use of TAVALISSE may increase concentrations of BCRP substrate drugs (eg, rosuvastatin) and P-Glycoprotein(P-gp) substrate drugs (eg, digoxin), which may require a dose reduction of the BCRP and P-gp substrate drug.

Adverse Reactions

  • Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).
  • Common adverse reactions (≥5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia.

Please see http://www.tavalisse.com/for full Prescribing Information

To report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA, visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatchor call 1-800-FDA-1088(1-800-332-1088)

TAVA_ITP-20140

38

Disclaimer

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 21:44:02 UTC
