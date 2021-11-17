Log in
    RIGL   US7665596034

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RIGL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rigel Pharmaceuticals : November 2021

11/17/2021 | 02:11pm EST
Corporate Presentation

N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 1

1

Forward-Looking Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955 ("PSLRA") relating to, among other things, the commercial success of TAVALISSE in the U.S. and TAVLESSE in Europe, including the efficacy of its expanded sales force; expectations related to the potential and market opportunity for fostamatinib as therapeutic for, among other things, wAIHA and COVID-19; the commercialization of fostamatinib in international markets; Rigel's ability to further develop its clinical stage and early-stage product candidates and programs; and Rigel's partnering efforts.

Any statements contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements and as such are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the PSLRA. Words such as "potential", "may", "expects", and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Rigel's current expectations and information available to Rigel on the date of this presentation. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements due to a number of factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the commercialization and marketing of TAVALISSE; risks that the FDA, EMA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding fostamatinib; risks that TAVALISSE clinical trials may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; risks that TAVALISSE may have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuses; the availability of resources to develop Rigel's product candidates; market competition; as well as other risks detailed from time to time in Rigel's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and subsequent filings. Rigel does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

2 Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for Important Safety Information and full prescribing information.

Successfully Executing on Key Value Drivers

Grow Global Sales in ITP

Bottles shipped to patients and clinics continues to grow

Strong persistency rate of 56% maintained

Expanded field force to accelerate our reach among prescribers

TAVLESSE now available in U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Spain

Capitalize on wAIHA1 Opportunity

Pivotal Phase 3 FORWARD study enrollment complete

Topline data expected mid-2022

Potential first to market therapeutic for wAIHA

Explore Fostamatinib in COVID-191 & Beyond

Comprehensive clinical program for the treatment of COVID-19

Rigel-led Phase 3 enrollment progressing with ~210 pts as of November 1, 2021

Positive results from NHLBI/NIH Phase 2 clinical trial published in the peer-reviewed journal, Clinical Infectious Disease

Advance

Pipeline Programs

Advancing development of our IRAK1/4 inhibitor program with preparations for Phase 1b/2 study in low-risk MDS underway

Progressed both RIP1 inhibitor programs in collaboration with Lilly

~$2B2

Potential $1B US3

>$2B4

Substantial

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 3DelveInsight Research

3 "Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia [wAIHA] - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast". 4Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Tracker, COVID Tracking Project, IntegriChain 852 and 867 and HHS admissions. Please see slides 31 & 32 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (cITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Select Important Safety Information

Adverse Reactions

  • Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).
  • Common adverse reactions (!5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia.

4 Please see slides 31 & 32 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Creating Opportunities to Gain Market Share

81,300 US Adult cITP Patients1

37,000

20,000

11,400

Watchful Waiting

1st Line

2nd Line

6,900

3rd Line

3,500

4th Line

2,500

5L+

~75% of post- steroid market

44,300 patients actively treated2

  • 24,300 patients are 2L or later

Patient switching creates new patient opportunities

  • COVID-19presented challenges to clinicians in starting and switching patients last year
  • Clinicians anticipate a surge of patients as we return to normal

Sales team leveraging novel MOA, early line data analysis and safety profile in communications

Continuing to publish and collect differentiated evidence

5

1Symphony Health, PatientSource®, 10 years ending September 2019. 2Internal market research conducted in October 2020. Please see slides 31 & 32 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com

for full prescribing information

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 19:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
