    RIGL

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RIGL)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update

04/28/2021 | 07:31am EDT
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RIGL) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.  Rigel senior management will follow the announcement with a live conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time (1:30pm Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results and give an update on the business.

Participants can access the live conference call by dialing 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international). The conference call and accompanying slides will also be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days after the call via the Rigel website.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer and rare immune diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The product is also commercially available in Europe (TAVLESSE) and Canada (TAVALISSE) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients. 

Fostamatinib is currently being studied in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA)1; an NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-191, in collaboration with Inova Health System; and a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 being conducted by Imperial College London. Additionally, Rigel has launched a Phase 3 clinical trial of fostamatinib for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Rigel's other clinical programs include its interleukin receptor-associated kinase (IRAK) inhibitor program, and a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase (RIP1) inhibitor program in clinical development with partner Eli Lilly and Company. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in development with partners AstraZeneca, BerGenBio ASA, and Daiichi Sankyo.

Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for the full Prescribing Information.

1The product for this use or indication is investigational and has not been proven safe or effective by any regulatory authority.

Investor Contact:
Jodi Sievers
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phone: 650.624.1232
Email: ir@rigel.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-announces-conference-call-and-webcast-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-business-update-301278666.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
