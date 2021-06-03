Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIGL   US7665596034

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RIGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rigel Pharmaceuticals : June 2021

06/03/2021 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

J u n e 2 0 2 1

Forward-Looking Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the commercial success of TAVALISSE in the U.S. and TAVLESSE in Europe; Rigel's intention to apply for EUA for fostamatinib for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients; Rigel's ability to achieve development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties; expectations related to the market opportunity for fostamatinib as a COVID-19 therapeutic; Rigel's ability to further develop its clinical stage and early stage product candidates and programs; and Rigel's partnering efforts.

Any statements contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "potential", "may", "expects", and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Rigel's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the commercialization and marketing of TAVALISSE; risks that the FDA, EMA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding fostamatinib; risks that TAVALISSE clinical trials may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; risks that TAVALISSE may have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuses; the availability of resources to develop Rigel's product candidates; market competition; as well as other risks detailed from time to time in Rigel's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic may result in further delays in Rigel's studies, trials and sales, or impact Rigel's ability to obtain supply of TAVALISSE. Rigel does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

2 Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for Important Safety Information and full prescribing information.

Successfully Executing on Key Value Drivers

Grow Global

Capitalize

on wAIHA1

Sales in ITP

Opportunity

Explore

Fostamatinib in

COVID 19 &

Beyond

Advance

Pipeline Programs

Q1 2021 bottles shipped to patients and clinics increased 14% vs. Q1 2020

Strong persistency rate of 56% maintained

Increasing promotional efforts to improve persistency and awareness

Progressed Phase 3 enrollment to 72 of 90 patients as of May 5, 2021

Advanced potential first to market therapeutic for wAIHA

Fast Track designation granted by

FDA

Launched comprehensive clinical program for the treatment of COVID-19

Reported positive topline results from Phase 2 clinical trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19

Awarded $16.5M from the DOD to support Rigel's Phase 3 clinical trial

Advanced development of our IRAK1/4 inhibitor program in both heme/onc and rare immune disease opportunities

Entered global collaboration with Lilly for RIP1 inhibitor program

~$2B2

Potential $1B US3

>$2B4

Substantial

M A R K E T O P P O R T U N I T Y

1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 3DelveInsight Research "Warm

3 Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia [wAIHA] - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast". 4Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Tracker, COVID Tracking Project, IntegriChain 852 and 867 and HHS admissions. Please see slides 35 & 36 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (cITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Select Important Safety Information

Adverse Reactions

  • Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).
  • Common adverse reactions (!5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia.

4 Please see slides 35 & 36 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Creating Opportunities to Gain Market Share

81,300 US Adult cITP Patients1

37,000 20,00011,400

Watchful Waiting

Line

2nd Line

6,900

3rd Line

3,500

4th Line

2,500

5L+

~75%

of post- steroid market

44,300 patients actively treated2

  • 24,300 patients are 2L or later

Patient switching creates new patient opportunities

  • COVID-19presented challenges to clinicians in starting and switching patients last year
  • Clinicians anticipate a surge of patients as we return to normal

Sales team leveraging novel MOA, early line data analysis and safety profile in communications

Continuing to publish and collect differentiated evidence

5

1Symphony Health, PatientSource®, 10 years ending September 2019. 2Internal market research conducted in October 2020. Please see slides 35 & 36 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full

prescribing information

Disclaimer

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
03:43aRIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS  : June 2021
PU
05/26RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS  : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conferen..
PR
05/21RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissi..
AQ
05/21RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS  : May 2021 - Corporate Presentation
PU
05/14RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
05/14RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS  : Appoints Alison L. Hannah, M.D. to Board of Directors
PR
05/05RIGEL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS  : Q1 Net Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
05/05RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS  : Earnings Flash (RIGL) RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS Posts Q1 EP..
MT
05/05RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS  : Earnings Flash (RIGL) RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS Reports Q1 ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 153 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -65,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 169
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,50 $
Last Close Price 3,77 $
Spread / Highest target 192%
Spread / Average Target 125%
Spread / Lowest Target 85,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Raul R. Rodriguez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean L. Schorno Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary A. Lyons Chairman
Wolfgang Dummer Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Bradford S. Goodwin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.57%642
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.12%81 923
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.11%67 352
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.98%54 276
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.16%52 113
BIONTECH SE169.14%49 787