Rigel Pharmaceuticals : May 2021 - Corporate Presentation
05/21/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
Corporate Presentation
M a y 2 0 2 1
Forward-Looking Statement
This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the commercial success of TAVALISSE in the U.S. and TAVLESSE in Europe; Rigel's intention to apply for EUA for fostamatinib for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients; Rigel's ability to achieve development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties; expectations related to the market opportunity for fostamatinib as a COVID-19 therapeutic; Rigel's ability to further develop its clinical stage and early stage product candidates and programs; and Rigel's partnering efforts.
Any statements contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "potential", "may", "expects", and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Rigel's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the commercialization and marketing of TAVALISSE; risks that the FDA, EMA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding fostamatinib; risks that TAVALISSE clinical trials may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; risks that TAVALISSE may have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuses; the availability of resources to develop Rigel's product candidates; market competition; as well as other risks detailed from time to time in Rigel's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic may result in further delays in Rigel's studies, trials and sales, or impact Rigel's ability to obtain supply of TAVALISSE. Rigel does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.
2 Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for Important Safety Information and full prescribing information.
Successfully Executing on Key Value Drivers
Grow Global
Capitalize
on wAIHA1
Sales in ITP
Opportunity
Explore
Fostamatinib in
COVID 19 &
Beyond
Advance
Pipeline Programs
Q1 2021 bottles shipped to patients and clinics increased 14% vs. Q1 2020
Strong persistency rate of 56% maintained
Increasing promotional efforts to improve persistency and awareness
Progressed Phase 3 enrollment to 72 of 90 patients as of May 5, 2021
Advanced potential first to market therapeutic for wAIHA
Fast Track designation granted by
FDA
Launched comprehensive clinical program for the treatment of COVID-19
Reported positive topline results from Phase 2 clinical trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Awarded $16.5M from the DOD to support Rigel's Phase 3 clinical trial
Advanced development of our IRAK1/4 inhibitor program in both heme/onc and rare immune disease opportunities
Entered global collaboration with Lilly for RIP1 inhibitor program
~$2B2
Potential $1B US3
>$2B4
Substantial
M A R K E T O P P O R T U N I T Y
1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 3DelveInsight Research "Warm
3 Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia [wAIHA] - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast". 4Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Tracker, COVID Tracking Project, IntegriChain 852 and 867 and HHS admissions. Please see slides 35 & 36 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.
Kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (cITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.
Select Important Safety Information
Adverse Reactions
Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).
Common adverse reactions (!5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia.
4 Please see slides 35 & 36 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.
Creating Opportunities to Gain Market Share
81,300 US Adult cITP Patients1
37,000 20,00011,400
Watchful Waiting
Line
2nd Line
6,900
3rd Line
3,500
4th Line
2,500
5L+
~75%
of post- steroid market
44,300 patients actively treated2
24,300 patients are 2L or later
Patient switching creates new patient opportunities
COVID-19presented challenges to clinicians in starting and switching patients last year
Clinicians anticipate a surge of patients as we return to normal
Sales team leveraging novel MOA, early line data analysis and safety profile in communications
Continuing to publish and collect differentiated evidence
5
1Symphony Health, PatientSource®, 10 years ending September 2019. 2Internal market research conducted in October 2020. Please see slides 35 & 36 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 18:44:01 UTC.