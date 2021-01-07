Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    RIGL

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RIGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rigel Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/07/2021 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website several minutes prior to the start of the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer and rare immune diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The product is also commercially available in Europe (TAVLESSE) and Canada (TAVALISSE) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients.

Fostamatinib1 is currently being studied in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA); an NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 trial for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, in collaboration with Inova Health System; and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of COVID-19 being conducted by Imperial College London. Additionally, Rigel launched a Phase 3 clinical trial of fostamatinib for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Rigel's other clinical programs include an ongoing Phase 1 study of R8351, a proprietary molecule from its interleukin receptor-associated kinase (IRAK) inhibitor program, and a recently completed Phase 1 study of R5521, a proprietary molecule from its receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase (RIPK) inhibitor program. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in clinical development with partners AstraZeneca, BerGenBio ASA, and Daiichi Sankyo.

Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for full Prescribing Information.

1 The product for this use or indication is investigational and has not been proven safe or effective by any regulatory authority.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Contact: David Burke
Phone: 650.624.1232
Email: dburke@rigel.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-to-present-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301202534.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
07:31aRIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Con..
PR
2020Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Medison Pharma Secure Canadian Approval for Blood Diso..
MT
2020RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : and Medison Announce Health Canada Approval of TAVALISSE..
PR
2020Rigel Pharmaceuticals Gets FDA Nod for Clinical Trial Design Targeting Treatm..
MT
2020RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Finalizes the Study Design of its Ongoing Phase 3 Clinic..
PR
2020RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : November 2020 Corporate Presentation
PU
2020RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Co..
PR
2020JPMorgan Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals to Neutral From Overweight
MT
2020RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Xbrl q3 2020
PU
2020RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Earnings Presentation Q3 2020
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ