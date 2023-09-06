Right on Brands, Inc. is engaged in the sale of health and wellness products. The Companyâs business is conducted through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Endo Brands, Inc. (Endo Brands), Endo Wellness Centers, and Humble Water Company. The Company creates and markets a line of cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products. It creates brands with functional ingredients, and its focus is industrial hemp, hemp derived cannabinoids, and high alkaline water. Its Endo Brands include ENDO Drops, ENDO Ease, ENDO Tokes, and ENDO Gummies. ENDO Drops is a daily CBD, CBN or Delta-8 supplementation. ENDO Ease is its Endo Select Hemp Oil used as either a warming lotion, cooling lotion or salve. Its ENDO Tokes products are a range of products made for people who would rather smoke their CBD or Delta-8. It sells three different types of gummies, such as CBD, CBD and Melatonin, and Delta-8. The Company uses various manufacturers and co-packers to create its Endo branded products.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers