Right Tunnelling Public : Report of New Projects in June 2022

Our Ref. RTCS 014/2565

June 21, 2022

Subject: Report of New Projects in June 2022 To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Right Tunnelling Public Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to report a new construction project in June 2022, in total value of 261,922,731.08 Baht (including VAT) as follows:

1. Construction of Raw Water Reservoir of Bang Pakong Power Plant, Chachoengsao Province Project owner : Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand

Employer : Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand Project value : 261,922,731.08 Baht (including VAT) Status of work : Entered into a contract Remark : under PV-RT-BCL Joint Venture

