    RT   THA001010000

RIGHT TUNNELLING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(RT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
1.600 THB   -1.23%
Right Tunnelling Public : Report of New Projects in June 2022

06/21/2022 | 06:35am EDT
Our Ref. RTCS 014/2565

June 21, 2022

Subject:

Report of New Projects in June 2022

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Right Tunnelling Public Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to report a new construction project in June 2022, in total value of 261,922,731.08 Baht (including VAT) as follows:

1. Construction of Raw Water Reservoir of Bang Pakong Power Plant, Chachoengsao Province Project owner : Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand

Employer

:

Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand

Project value

:

261,922,731.08 Baht (including VAT)

Status of work :

Entered into a contract

Remark

:

under PV-RT-BCL Joint Venture

It is therefore informed for your acknowledgement and dissemination to the investors and the public.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Chawalit Tanomtin)

Chief Executive Officer

The Office of Company Secretary

Tel: 02 313 4848 ext. 138 or 148

E-mail: cs@rtco.co.th

Disclaimer

Right Tunnelling pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 10:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
