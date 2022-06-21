Right Tunnelling Public : Report of New Projects in June 2022

Our Ref. RTCS 014/2565
June 21, 2022
Subject:
Report of New Projects in June 2022
To:
The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Right Tunnelling Public Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to report a new construction project in June 2022, in total value of 261,922,731.08 Baht (including VAT) as follows:
1. Construction of Raw Water Reservoir of Bang Pakong Power Plant, Chachoengsao Province Project owner : Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand
Employer
:
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand
Project value
:
261,922,731.08 Baht (including VAT)
Status of work :
Entered into a contract
Remark
:
under PV-RT-BCL Joint Venture
It is therefore informed for your acknowledgement and dissemination to the investors and the public.
Sincerely yours,
(Mr. Chawalit Tanomtin)
Chief Executive Officer
The Office of Company Secretary
Tel: 02 313 4848 ext. 138 or 148
E-mail: cs@rtco.co.th
Disclaimer
Right Tunnelling pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 10:34:03 UTC.