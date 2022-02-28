Right Tunnelling Public : Schedule of 2022 AGM, Dividend Payment, Issuance and Offering for Sale of Debentures and the Warrants to Purchase the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares of the Company No.1 (RT-W1) to Existing Shareholders and Increase in the Company's Registered Capital
02/28/2022 | 09:37am EST
Date/Time
28 Feb 2022 21:11:19
Headline
Schedule of 2022 AGM, Dividend Payment, Issuance and Offering for Sale of Debentures and the Warrants to Purchase the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares of the Company No.1 (RT-W1) to Existing Shareholders and Increase in the Company's Registered Capital
Symbol
RT
Source
RT
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 25-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 14-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 11-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Capital increase
- The issuance of debentures
- The issuance of convertible securities
- Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting : at SILK 1 Room, 2nd Floor, Bangkok
International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), No. 88 Debaratna Road, Bangna
Sub-District, Bangna District, Bangkok 10260
______________________________________________________________________
Increasing Capital
Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing
proceeds
Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022
Number of additional common shares : 220,000,000
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares) : 220,000,000
Par value (baht per share) : 0.50
Type of allocated securities : Common shares
Allocated to : All Common shares' shareholders
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 220,000,000
Ratio (Old : New) : 5.00 : 1.00
Subscription price (baht per share) : 0.00
Subscription period : From 30-Nov-2022 to 31-May-2024
Record date for the right to : 05-May-2022
subscribe additional shares
Ex-Rights Date (XR) : 03-May-2022
______________________________________________________________________
Issued Convertible Securities
Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022
Type of allocated securities : Warrants
Allocate to : All common shares' shareholders
Number of allotted warrants (units) : 220,000,000
Reserved shares for the exercise of : Common shares
warrants
Number of additional shares (shares) : 220,000,000
Ratio (Existing shares : Warrant) : 5.00 : 1.00
Record date for the right to receive warrants
: 05-May-2022
Ex-rights date
: 03-May-2022
Offering price (baht per unit) : 0.00
Description of warrants
Warrant Symbol : RT-W1
Name of warrant : The
Warrants to Purchase the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares of Right Tunnelling Public
Company Limited No.1
Exercise ratio (warrant : share) : 1.00 : 1.00
Exercise price (baht per share) : 1.35
Term of warrants :
2 years from the issuance date
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive : 14-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date : 11-Mar-2022
Payment for : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.014
Par value (baht) : 0.50
Payment date : 24-May-2022
Paid from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
Right Tunnelling pcl published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 14:35:47 UTC.