Right Tunnelling Public : Schedule of 2022 AGM, Dividend Payment, Issuance and Offering for Sale of Debentures and the Warrants to Purchase the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares of the Company No.1 (RT-W1) to Existing Shareholders and Increase in the Company's Registered Capital

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022 Shareholder's meeting date : 25-Apr-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 10 : 00 Record date for the right to attend the : 14-Mar-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 11-Mar-2022 Significant agenda item : - Capital increase - The issuance of debentures - The issuance of convertible securities - Cash dividend payment Venue of the meeting : at SILK 1 Room, 2nd Floor, Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), No. 88 Debaratna Road, Bangna Sub-District, Bangna District, Bangkok 10260 ______________________________________________________________________ Increasing Capital Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing proceeds Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022 Number of additional common shares : 220,000,000 (shares) Total of additional shares (shares) : 220,000,000 Par value (baht per share) : 0.50 Type of allocated securities : Common shares Allocated to : All Common shares' shareholders Number of allotted shares (shares) : 220,000,000 Ratio (Old : New) : 5.00 : 1.00 Subscription price (baht per share) : 0.00 Subscription period : From 30-Nov-2022 to 31-May-2024 Record date for the right to : 05-May-2022 subscribe additional shares Ex-Rights Date (XR) : 03-May-2022 ______________________________________________________________________ Issued Convertible Securities Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022 Type of allocated securities : Warrants Allocate to : All common shares' shareholders Number of allotted warrants (units) : 220,000,000 Reserved shares for the exercise of : Common shares warrants Number of additional shares (shares) : 220,000,000 Ratio (Existing shares : Warrant) : 5.00 : 1.00 Record date for the right to receive warrants : 05-May-2022 Ex-rights date : 03-May-2022 Offering price (baht per unit) : 0.00 Description of warrants Warrant Symbol : RT-W1 Name of warrant : The Warrants to Purchase the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares of Right Tunnelling Public Company Limited No.1 Exercise ratio (warrant : share) : 1.00 : 1.00 Exercise price (baht per share) : 1.35 Term of warrants : 2 years from the issuance date ______________________________________________________________________ Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject : Cash dividend payment Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022 Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment Record date for the right to receive : 14-Mar-2022 dividends Ex-dividend date : 11-Mar-2022 Payment for : Common shareholders Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.014 Par value (baht) : 0.50 Payment date : 24-May-2022 Paid from : Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021