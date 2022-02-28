Log in
    RT   THA001010000

RIGHT TUNNELLING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(RT)
Right Tunnelling Public : Schedule of 2022 AGM, Dividend Payment, Issuance and Offering for Sale of Debentures and the Warrants to Purchase the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares of the Company No.1 (RT-W1) to Existing Shareholders and Increase in the Company's Registered Capital

02/28/2022 | 09:37am EST
Date/Time
28 Feb 2022 21:11:19
Headline
Schedule of 2022 AGM, Dividend Payment, Issuance and Offering for Sale of Debentures and the Warrants to Purchase the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares of the Company No.1 (RT-W1) to Existing Shareholders and Increase in the Company's Registered Capital
Symbol
RT
Source
RT
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 25-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 14-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 11-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Capital increase
  - The issuance of debentures
  - The issuance of convertible securities
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : at SILK 1 Room, 2nd Floor, Bangkok 
International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), No. 88 Debaratna Road, Bangna
Sub-District, Bangna District, Bangkok 10260
______________________________________________________________________

Increasing Capital

Subject                                  : Specifying  the purpose of utilizing 
proceeds
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Number of additional common shares       : 220,000,000
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares)      : 220,000,000
Par value (baht per share)               : 0.50
Type of allocated securities             : Common shares
  Allocated to                           : All Common shares' shareholders
     Number of allotted shares (shares)  : 220,000,000
     Ratio (Old : New)                   : 5.00 : 1.00
    Subscription price (baht per share)  : 0.00
    Subscription period                  : From 30-Nov-2022 to 31-May-2024
    Record date for the right to         : 05-May-2022
subscribe additional shares
    Ex-Rights Date (XR)                  : 03-May-2022
______________________________________________________________________

Issued Convertible Securities

Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Type of allocated securities             : Warrants
  Allocate to                            : All common shares' shareholders
    Number of allotted warrants (units)  : 220,000,000
    Reserved shares for the exercise of  : Common shares
warrants
    Number of additional shares (shares) : 220,000,000
    Ratio (Existing shares : Warrant)    : 5.00 : 1.00
    Record date for the right to receive warrants                               
                                         : 05-May-2022
    Ex-rights date                                                              
                                              : 03-May-2022
    Offering price (baht per unit)       : 0.00
    Description of warrants
      Warrant Symbol                                                   : RT-W1
      Name of warrant                                                  : The 
Warrants to Purchase the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares of Right Tunnelling Public
 Company Limited No.1
      Exercise ratio (warrant : share)   : 1.00 : 1.00
      Exercise price (baht per share)    : 1.35
      Term of warrants                   :
    2 years from the issuance date
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 14-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 11-Mar-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.014
Par value (baht)                         : 0.50
Payment date                             : 24-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Right Tunnelling pcl published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 14:35:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
