RIGHTMOVE PLC - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

24 March 2023

Rightmove plc

Annual Financial Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Rightmove plc (‘the Company’) confirms that the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 (‘2022 Annual Report’) and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (‘AGM Notice’) have today been issued to shareholders.

Copies of the 2022 Annual Report and the AGM Notice are available to download from the Company’s website at plc.rightmove.co.uk, and have been submitted to the FCA for publication through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Company’s 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10am on Friday 5 May 2023 at the offices of UBS, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk