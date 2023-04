18 April 2023

Rightmove plc

Directorate change

Rightmove plc announces that independent Non-Executive Director Amit Tiwari will be appointed to its Remuneration Committee with effect from 5 May 2023.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk