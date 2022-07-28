Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Rightmove plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTMVY   US76657Y1010

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RTMVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:55 2022-07-27 pm EDT
15.20 USD   +4.50%
07/18London homes to hit £693,000 as supply scarce
AQ
07/14London rents grow at fastest ever rate in the UK hitting new record average of £2,257 per month
AQ
07/13Zoopla sees online searches fall by 25% as housing market cools but co-working spaces rise - WeWork up 144%
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Holding in Company

07/28/2022 | 03:32am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BGDT3G23

Issuer Name

RIGHTMOVE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Los Angeles

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

26-Jul-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

27-Jul-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.687000 4.310100 10.997100 92092074
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.769100 4.255800 11.024900 92465530

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BGDT3G23 55998404 0 6.687000 0.000000
Sub Total 8.A 55998404 6.687000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
ADR 36093670 4.310100
Sub Total 8.B1 36093670 4.310100%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc Virtus Investment Partners, Inc 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC 6.687000 4.310100 10.997100%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

27-Jul-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Los Angeles, CA, USA


© PRNewswire 2022
