RIGHTMOVE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

RIGHTMOVE PLC

04/18 03:54:36 pm EDT
16.58 USD   +0.12%
04/19/2022 | 03:27am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BGDT3G23

Issuer Name

RIGHTMOVE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Los Angeles

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Apr-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

14-Apr-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.990450 4.008450 10.998900 92663335
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.988874 4.012364 11.001238

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BGDT3G23 58893019 6.990450
Sub Total 8.A 58893019 6.990450%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
ADRs 33770316 4.008450
Sub Total 8.B1 33770316 4.008450%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc Virtus Investment Partners, Inc 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC 6.990450 4.008450 10.998900%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

14-Apr-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Los Angeles, CA, USA


© PRNewswire 2022
