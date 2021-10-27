Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

10/27/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
27 October 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (‘Rightmove’) announces that today it purchased 145,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 705.631p. The highest price paid per share was 711.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 699.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.017% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 454,319,700 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 851,901,996. Rightmove holds 12,832,384 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Sandra Odell, Company Secretary                                                          CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
338 707.60  08:21:46
489 707.60  08:21:46
779 707.00  08:26:17
353 708.80  08:28:52
383 708.80  08:28:52
286 708.60  08:41:54
413 708.60  08:41:54
729 711.40  08:44:44
550 711.40  08:44:44
745 711.20  08:44:46
738 711.00  08:44:49
683 710.40  08:44:54
29 710.40  08:44:54
218 710.40  08:50:03
134 710.40  08:50:03
168 710.40  08:50:03
126 710.40  08:50:03
74 710.40  08:50:03
26 710.00  08:55:48
654 710.00  08:55:48
808 709.00  09:01:52
758 710.00  09:14:51
146 709.60  09:15:02
561 709.60  09:15:02
694 709.00  09:15:46
719 708.20  09:21:35
467 707.80  09:22:06
232 707.80  09:22:06
464 706.80  09:24:30
289 706.80  09:24:30
820 706.60  09:28:11
757 708.40  09:35:00
70 708.40  09:35:09
256 708.60  09:35:21
300 708.60  09:35:21
800 708.40  09:37:57
812 707.80  09:42:20
834 707.00  09:46:38
363 707.20  09:59:34
330 707.20  09:59:34
713 707.00  10:00:57
793 706.80  10:01:24
744 706.80  10:07:00
699 706.60  10:08:09
38 706.60  10:08:09
789 707.60  10:16:15
222 707.80  10:18:46
466 707.80  10:18:46
804 708.00  10:20:21
15 708.00  10:22:59
505 707.80  10:23:12
234 707.80  10:23:12
797 708.20  10:26:35
801 708.40  10:29:40
14 708.40  10:29:40
783 708.40  10:33:18
90 707.40  10:41:37
500 707.40  10:41:37
224 707.40  10:41:37
83 707.20  10:41:42
344 707.20  10:41:42
355 707.20  10:41:42
54 707.20  10:48:40
779 707.20  10:48:40
178 707.20  10:51:24
550 707.20  10:51:24
516 706.60  10:53:08
157 706.60  10:53:08
560 706.20  10:56:28
139 706.20  10:57:42
5 706.20  10:59:20
774 706.20  10:59:20
418 706.60  11:04:46
295 706.60  11:04:46
611 706.80  11:08:06
79 706.80  11:08:06
593 706.60  11:14:03
164 706.60  11:14:03
60 706.40  11:16:47
300 706.40  11:16:47
146 706.40  11:16:47
49 706.40  11:16:47
190 706.40  11:16:47
245 707.20  11:24:25
300 707.20  11:24:25
120 707.60  11:27:53
193 707.60  11:27:53
437 707.60  11:27:53
288 707.60  11:29:33
401 707.60  11:29:33
197 707.80  11:40:02
125 707.80  11:40:12
719 707.80  11:41:05
412 707.80  11:41:05
244 707.80  11:41:05
250 707.80  11:41:05
20 707.80  11:41:05
300 707.80  11:41:05
245 706.80  11:46:07
555 706.80  11:46:07
754 708.00  11:48:07
18 707.80  11:51:53
702 707.80  11:51:53
334 707.20  11:56:03
497 707.20  11:56:03
93 707.00  11:58:15
643 707.00  11:58:15
805 707.40  12:01:12
707 707.20  12:07:46
736 707.00  12:09:02
831 707.00  12:15:22
524 707.40  12:22:46
219 707.40  12:26:20
673 707.20  12:28:48
267 707.60  12:30:23
471 707.60  12:30:23
731 707.80  12:36:52
453 707.80  12:38:36
241 707.80  12:38:36
692 708.00  12:41:32
774 708.00  12:47:01
193 708.00  12:47:01
252 708.00  12:47:01
300 708.00  12:47:01
732 707.40  12:52:46
263 706.80  12:56:06
437 706.80  12:56:06
169 706.40  13:03:59
300 706.40  13:03:59
26 707.20  13:05:29
504 707.20  13:06:57
303 707.20  13:06:57
808 707.40  13:09:56
402 707.40  13:09:56
300 707.40  13:09:56
72 707.20  13:10:55
445 707.40  13:11:48
292 707.40  13:11:48
524 707.80  13:18:12
305 707.80  13:18:12
259 708.20  13:20:11
491 708.20  13:20:11
730 708.00  13:21:20
803 707.80  13:23:12
683 707.80  13:31:28
225 707.60  13:39:16
530 707.60  13:39:16
1895 707.80  13:47:53
1228 707.60  13:48:18
256 708.20  13:50:15
300 708.20  13:50:15
578 708.00  13:51:03
416 708.00  13:51:03
288 707.80  13:51:30
287 707.80  13:52:42
246 707.80  13:52:42
766 707.80  13:52:42
752 707.40  13:54:42
109 707.20  13:54:42
482 707.20  13:54:42
109 707.20  13:54:42
836 707.00  13:54:42
123 706.80  13:55:12
37 706.80  13:55:12
397 706.80  13:55:12
201 706.80  13:55:12
697 707.20  13:57:09
292 707.40  14:00:37
36 707.40  14:00:37
746 707.80  14:03:30
254 708.00  14:04:50
468 708.00  14:04:50
695 707.80  14:04:50
837 707.80  14:08:32
231 708.40  14:17:00
300 708.40  14:17:00
824 708.20  14:17:12
751 708.20  14:19:39
716 708.00  14:19:39
688 707.80  14:20:01
451 707.20  14:22:17
227 707.20  14:22:17
695 707.40  14:25:04
268 707.20  14:27:22
500 707.20  14:27:22
543 707.00  14:29:32
160 707.00  14:29:32
814 707.60  14:30:42
281 707.40  14:30:44
423 707.40  14:30:44
56 707.40  14:32:53
242 707.40  14:32:53
509 707.40  14:32:53
627 707.20  14:32:58
181 707.20  14:32:58
736 708.20  14:34:26
818 708.00  14:34:27
350 708.20  14:36:21
334 708.20  14:36:21
813 708.00  14:36:21
807 707.00  14:39:37
818 706.80  14:40:05
435 706.80  14:41:32
300 706.80  14:41:32
99 707.80  14:47:57
672 707.80  14:47:57
418 707.80  14:47:57
87 707.80  14:47:57
300 707.80  14:47:57
832 707.60  14:47:57
783 707.00  14:50:48
273 706.40  14:52:46
483 706.40  14:52:46
704 706.20  14:52:54
171 705.80  14:55:37
300 705.80  14:55:37
27 705.60  14:56:07
650 705.60  14:56:07
723 705.00  14:57:46
223 705.20  14:59:26
500 705.20  14:59:26
90 705.20  14:59:26
805 705.80  15:00:44
373 705.80  15:00:44
300 705.80  15:00:44
807 704.60  15:03:34
244 704.00  15:05:40
300 704.00  15:05:40
550 703.80  15:06:09
235 703.80  15:06:09
765 703.60  15:06:41
163 702.60  15:07:55
658 702.60  15:08:06
537 702.00  15:10:04
201 702.00  15:10:04
712 701.40  15:10:51
586 700.60  15:11:27
220 700.60  15:11:27
585 701.00  15:14:26
170 701.00  15:14:26
700 701.00  15:16:31
762 700.60  15:16:40
53 700.60  15:16:40
758 700.20  15:18:54
694 700.20  15:18:54
102 700.60  15:21:00
419 700.40  15:21:04
369 700.40  15:21:04
686 700.00  15:21:06
730 699.80  15:24:10
845 700.20  15:27:39
189 700.20  15:27:50
212 701.00  15:28:57
679 701.40  15:29:30
560 701.20  15:29:32
562 701.20  15:29:32
108 700.80  15:29:42
581 700.80  15:29:42
710 701.00  15:31:06
690 700.80  15:31:22
342 701.20  15:32:46
464 701.20  15:32:46
299 700.80  15:33:26
467 700.80  15:33:26
245 700.20  15:36:13
191 700.20  15:36:13
193 700.40  15:36:27
163 700.40  15:36:27
800 700.20  15:37:00
749 700.60  15:38:55
76 700.60  15:38:55
182 700.00  15:39:55
765 700.60  15:41:17
722 700.40  15:41:24
707 700.60  15:43:07
502 701.20  15:47:22
220 701.20  15:47:22
880 702.40  15:48:47
743 702.60  15:49:22
780 702.40  15:49:56
709 701.80  15:53:11
220 701.40  15:54:07
483 701.40  15:54:07
824 701.80  15:57:01
23 701.80  15:57:17
452 701.80  15:57:17
300 701.80  15:57:17
790 701.40  15:59:14
760 701.20  15:59:38
693 701.00  16:00:45
121 700.80  16:02:52
186 700.80  16:03:14
529 700.80  16:03:14
740 701.00  16:05:19
259 701.20  16:07:27
281 701.20  16:07:27
441 701.00  16:07:58
257 701.00  16:07:58
69 700.80  16:09:02
620 700.80  16:09:41
122 700.80  16:09:41
466 701.60  16:12:03
294 701.60  16:12:03
300 701.60  16:12:03
710 701.40  16:12:30
548 701.20  16:14:46
153 701.20  16:14:46
813 701.20  16:15:20
436 701.40  16:16:22
897 701.40  16:16:22
300 701.40  16:16:22
780 701.60  16:18:20
778 701.40  16:18:38
677 701.60  16:19:47
300 702.00  16:20:12
173 702.40  16:21:07
500 702.40  16:21:07
617 702  16:22:07
233 702  16:22:08
693 702  16:22:08
1190 702  16:23:39

